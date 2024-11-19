Buying new gym or running shoes this Black Friday? Don't bother checking Amazon

Some of the most important health and fitness gear you can buy is a good pair of running shoes or gym shoes. After all, what’s the point in strapping on the best smartwatch or fitness tracker on the market, heading down to our local gym or park, and pounding the treadmill or the road in a pair of Crocs or your Nan’s slippers?

A good pair of cross-training shoes or running shoes will provide comfort and stability so you can exercise safely without fear of injury. Whether you’re doing some running, high-intensity interval training, CrossFit, strength training, or cardio, you need a solid, dependable pair of trainers to ensure you keep your balance and minimize the risk of injury from stress fractures and more.

You might expect some great Black Friday deals on your favorite running and gym shoes, and in one sense, you’d be right. However, there’s one marketplace where it’s simply not worth the hassle of looking for a good deal on a new pair of trainers. Let me tell you why I’d avoid Amazon for running shoes and gym shoes this Black Friday.

Too many imposters

(Image credit: Future)

Just as it's easy to get duped by outrageous smartwatch knockoffs on Amazon, trying to shop for gym shoes or running shoes on Amazon is a nightmare because of all the cheap rubbish out there. A quick “gym shoes” search on Amazon will surface bonkers brands such as Hobibear, Bubudeng, Damyuan, Tvtaop, Hitmars, Relxfeet, Abboos, Vamjam, Inzcou, Logos, Kapsen, the list goes on.

As with cheap smartwatches, most of these shoes are AliExpress knockoffs or imitations of more reputable brands like New Balance. Product listings are stuffed full of keywords such as, and I quote, “Men's Barefoot Shoes Minimalist Cross-Trainer Shoes Wide Toe Walking Shoes Zero Drop Sole Trail Running Sneakers".

Generally, these shoes are all rubbish. They might look like your average running shoe, but there’s no accounting for fit, sizing, comfort, build quality, or customer service. Sure, they’re cheap, but like a mattress or a set of tires, buying a pair of gym shoes or running shoes is one of those purchases you really don’t want to skimp out on. This is your health (both short and long-term) we’re talking about here.

Any color, as long as it’s black

(Image credit: Future)

All the cheap rubbish aside, even if you find a reputable shoe on Amazon, the chances of you getting a straight answer when it comes to size, price, and color are pretty slim. Take our top pick for the best gym shoes on the market, the Nike Free Metcon 5. This is a brilliant shoe, perfect for all-around gym-going with stability, comfort, and style. All big positives.

A quick Amazon search will surface 30+ listings for the same shoe. Some of these are men's, some are women’s, some of them are clearly marked Nike Free Metcon 5, while others have vague names like “Nike Women’s Sneaker, 0.” Some of these shoes are sold by Nike, but others are sold by third-party vendors we tend not to recommend.

Even if you do find a reputable listing, it’s only once you’ve found the right combination of color and size that you’ll find out the price you’re expected to pay. Many trainers on Amazon are listed with price ranges of $20-$50 depending on size and color, which makes buying a shoe feel more like playing the lottery than a tender spot of retail therapy.

So if you want to dodge a ton of knock-off shoes that even your dog wouldn’t chew on, and you want a more intuitive experience finding the size and color for you, you’re better off going to the source. If all that’s not enough to convince you, there’s one more thing you should know about: price.

Deals straight from the source

Nike Invincible 3: was $180 now $101 at nike Use code ACCESS for an extra 25% off Nike's Invincible 3 Road Running Shoes for women, a massive $80 off the list price in a range of sizes and colors.

Top running brands like Nike, Adidas, Saucony, New Balance, and more will all host their own Black Friday sales on their websites. Moreso than other markets, sports vendors favor early access sales that require you to sign up with an email address to get access. But once you have signed up, you’ll quite often find better deals than you might elsewhere.

Take another favorite of ours, the Nike Free Metcon 6, as an example, you can find that listed on Amazon in the U.S. for around $95. Head on over to Nike, however, and you can score 25% off the $120 list price, scoring them for $90. What’s more, you’ll have a much better range of sizes and colors to choose from.

Likewise, Nike’s ultra-cushioned women's Invincible 3 running shoe is priced between $119 and $164 on Amazon, but if you grab them at Nike, you can score 24% off ($135) plus an extra 25% off at checkout .

If you persist long enough with Amazon, you might strike lucky and find the bargain of the century. But if you'd prefer a more enjoyable experience, with the most accurate selection of sizes and colors, I’d ditch Amazon altogether and head straight to your vendor of choice this Black Friday.

Not sure where to start? Check out our best running shoes and best gym shoe picks before the sales really kick off.