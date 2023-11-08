This will sell out – the Apple Watch 9 is down to a new record-low price at Walmart's Black Friday sale

It’s usually older devices that get discounts in the Black Friday deals, not new ones. However, Walmart has decided to buck the trend with this deal on the Apple Watch Series 9, which came out less than two months ago.



Right now, you can save $50 on all Apple Watch Series 9 models, whether 41mm or 45mm, GPS-only or LTE-enabled, at Walmart. It’s a fantastic deal for anyone looking to shop the Walmart Black Friday sale and one of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far this year.

Walmart Plus members get early access for three hours before the general public, who only get the deal after 3 pm ET: given how rare discounts are on new Apple Watches, it’s tough to imagine you’ll see a better deal on the Series 9 than this one, so consider becoming a Plus member.

The Apple Watch Series 9 comes with several new tricks that elevate it above the rest of the best Apple Watches. First and foremost is the new Double Tap feature, which allows you to operate the watch hands-free, but there's also a faster processor and all the goodies watchOS 10 has to offer, such as revamped cycling, hiking, and mental health features.

Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS: was $399.00 now $349.00 at Walmart

The Wi-Fi-only model can’t connect to the internet without a phone or Wi-Fi, but it’s still a great watch and the most up-to-date Apple has to offer, with a refreshed 2,000-nit brightness screen and tons of applications for that novel new Double Tap feature.

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS: was $429.00 now $379.00 at Walmart

The same great watch with a larger screen, the Series 9 45mm has a bit more real estate to enjoy that Retina display OLED screen in all its brighter glory. No compromises in battery life either, despite that slightly increased power output, thanks to the faster processor.

Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS & Cellular: was $499.00 now $449.00 at Walmart

The Series 9 also has a new colorway to choose from – pink. If you were a fan of this year’s #Barbiecore trend, you can now get a watch to match. This model comes in a variety of other colors too, with cellular connectivity enabled.

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS & Cellular: was $529.00 now $479.00 at Walmart

The Series 9 45mm with GPS and cellular is the most expensive aluminum-backed watch of the range, before you start getting into other materials like stainless steel and gold. The cellular connectivity option allows you to take calls and messages even without having your phone handy – and to accept or reject them with a Double Tap.

Unless you’re opting for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Series 9 is the most up-to-date smartwatch you’re going to get out of Apple’s crop, which means it’s also the most future-proof.

When Apple eventually stops supporting other Watches in years to come, the Series 9 will still be in use, especially as it’s the first generation with the Ultra Wideband wireless connectivity system, which is going to come as standard on future iPhones and Watches. This means you’re going to get years of service out of this device, making it great value at these reduced prices.

Don't forget, this deal is exclusive for Walmart Plus members from 12pm ET to 3pm ET, so if you want to be certain to grab a deal on the latest and greatest flagship Apple Watch (and access to more early-access tech deals), consider signing up to Walmart Plus.

Walmart Plus: 50% off Walmart Plus annual membership

Last day: As Walmart kicks off its official Black Friday sale, the retailer is also offering a rare 50% discount on an annual Walmart Plus membership. That brings the price down from $98 to just $45, which is an incredible deal and $94 less than an Amazon Prime membership. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no order minimum, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, and early access to sales during Black Friday.

