The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has just hit a new record-low price at Amazon

For any Android owners waiting for one of the better smartwatch deals, there’s a great one around right now on one of the top premium wearables from Samsung following yet another price cut.

Currently, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at Amazon for $509.99 (was $649.99). It’s a record-low price for the watch. Previously, it hit a low of $512.78 earlier in October but generally, it’s spent much of the month around the $550 mark.

That means today’s deal is a considerable bargain for a watch that is well-suited for active users who want to hike all day long (and beyond) without worrying about battery life. It’s also rugged thanks to its durable titanium design and it can cope with ocean swimming. The deal is a limited-time offer at Amazon so I don't think it will be around for long at this price.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $509.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a smartwatch designed for those of us who get out more than average and it's now down to a new record-low price at Amazon. It promises up to 100 hours of battery life from one charge if you don’t mind adjusting a few settings, while it has useful features like a GPS which helps you get back on the right path, and more precise heart rate tracking than before. It also offers up daily wellness tips so you know exactly what to expect each day.

Quickly reaching a respectable place in our look at the best smartwatches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best Samsung watch around. It has advanced health features like ECG and blood pressure monitoring tools, while being super rugged. In our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review, we appreciated its tough titanium exterior and its programmable Quick Button for getting things set up how you like it.

The only downsides here is that the battery life is still comparatively weak compared to what Garmin watches can provide, and its screen isn’t any larger than a standard 44mm Galaxy Watch. However, its outdoor-focused features make up for a lot of that with running metrics a particular highlight as well as hiking maps.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a high-end device so many people will be just as happy with older models. That’s why we’ve picked out some Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals. Alternatively, if you’re an Apple fan, steer clear of these and check out the Apple Watch deals also live today.