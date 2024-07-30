The latest Google Pixel Watch 3 leak may have revealed the band and color options

While most of the focus is going to be on the Pixel 9 series at Google's upcoming launch event on Tuesday, August 13, it's likely that the Pixel Watch 3 is also going to make an appearance – and now we have more of an idea about what's coming.

This leak comes from the often reliable Android Headlines, and gives us a preview of 10 different bands: an Active Band, an Active Sport Band, a Woven Band, a Stretch Band, a Metal Mesh Band, a Metal Links Band, a Metal Slim Band, a Two-tone Leather Band, and a Crafted Leather Band, and a Performance Loop Band

That last one is the only one that wasn't available with the Google Pixel Watch 2 – and its introduction is rumored to be delayed. According to sources speaking to Android Headlines, it won't be available until the end of October.

There are apparently going to be fewer bands available for the larger Pixel Watch 3: the Active Band, the Active Sport Band, the Woven Band, the Metal Links Band, the Crafted Leather Band, and the Performance Loop Band are the ones slated for that model.

Colors and cases

The Pixel Watch 2 launched in 2023 (Image credit: Google)

Android Headlines also provides a full breakdown of the colors of these bands, which vary depending on the band and the casing size. The Woven Band, for example, will be available in Ivy, Porcelain, Lemongrass, Peony, and (at the smaller size only) Bay and Sage.

As for the actual watch cases, these are said to be matte black and polished silver across both sizes. The smaller 41mm model also gets champagne gold, while the larger 45mm version of the Pixel Watch 3 is apparently getting matte hazel as well. These all come with a different default band in the box.

Speaking of that larger 45mm model – and this is going to be the first Pixel Watch to be available in two sizes – another leak suggests that Google won't be branding it as the Pixel Watch 3 XL, which is a name we've seen mentioned in earlier rumors.

It's just going to be the plain old Pixel Watch 3 for both sizes. All should be revealed in a couple of weeks at the official Google event, and we'll have to see if the new wearable makes it into our comprehensive list of the best smartwatches.