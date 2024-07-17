The pricing for the Google Pixel Watch 3 may have just leaked

A successor to the Pixel Watch 2 is on the way

With Google's next launch event less than a month away, the Pixel Watch 3 might well be imminent – and new rumors around pricing suggest that Google is aiming to hit the same kind of price points as it did with last year's Pixel Watch 2.

This unconfirmed information comes from Dealabs (via Notebookcheck), and puts the starting price of the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 at €399 – that euro price matches the Pixel Watch 2, which originally went on sale for $349 / £349 / AU$549 elsewhere in the world.

The LTE-enabled version of the 41mm watch is supposedly €499, which is €50 (about $55 / £40 / AU$80) more than the Pixel Watch 2 LTE, which launched with a $399 / £399 / AU$649 price tag.

Dealabs adds that you'll be able to get the standard Pixel Watch 3 with Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink bands (one color more than we heard about in a previous leak), while the LTE edition will come with Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel options.

Going extra large

The Pixel Watch 2 is only available in one size (Image credit: Google)

We think there's going to be a second size of the Pixel Watch this year – and if that happens it would be the first time Google has launched its smartwatch in two sizes, so we don't really have any pricing comparisons for previous years.

Dealabs says the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 XL will cost €449 without LTE, and €549 with LTE. Google won't use direct currency conversions globally, but for reference that's about $490 / £375 / AU$730 and $600 / £460 / AU$890 respectively, at current rates.

According to Dealabs, the brand name of the larger watch is yet to be confirmed, though most of the earlier leaks have referred to it as the Pixel Watch 3 XL. The main rivals to this watch, the Apple Watch 9 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, also come in two sizes.

This source also says the exact release date for the Pixel Watch 3 is still unclear. While Google has teased a Pixel 9 Pro reveal for its August 13 event, it's possible that the smartwatch could come later in the year, rather than alongside Google's next flagship phone series.