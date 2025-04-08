The excellent Apple Watch Series 10 drops to £349 at Amazon

The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches the world has ever seen – and it's now discounted by an impressive £50. That means you can buy the Apple Watch Series 10 at Amazon for £349 (was £399). At just £10 more than the previous record-low price, you're getting one seriously good deal.

If you want one of the highest-performing and most beautiful-looking watches, then there really isn't anything better. The Apple Watch Series 10 offers fantastic performance, health and fitness tracking, fast charging, and even sleep apnoea detection, making it a complete package.

Today’s best Apple Watch Series 10 deal

Apple Watch Series 10: was £399 now £349 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 might be incredibly slim but it also packs a bright and beautiful display. With all the health and fitness tracking features we know and love, the wearable is guaranteed to impress. And the new inclusion of sleep apnoea detection is the icing on the cake. Get all this for under £350.

In our Apple Watch Series 10 review, we said it was good enough to make our reviewer “want to ditch the Watch Ultra", and we gave it a solid four out of five stars. That's some high praise, indeed.

The Series 10 builds on the previous model by adding an Activity Rings system and comprehensive tracking, as well as some Ultra-exclusive options. This includes Depth for diving, Tides, and the third-party Oceanic Plus app, so it’s perfect for those who love exploring the sea.

It also has a re-engineered speaker system so it can play media out loud, which could be useful. The only downside is that there’s still no improvement in the battery life, but at least there’s better fast-charging support.

The best deals can be found on older models, and for your convenience, we've collated them all together on our Apple Watch deals page.