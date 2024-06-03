Quick! The Apple Watch SE 2, with all its thrills, is at its lowest price ever

The best Apple Watch for cheap, the Apple Watch SE 2, is now on sale at Amazon for $189 (was $249). A 25% discount makes the price tag even more appealing than it already was. Despite the budget price, you'll still be guaranteed excellent health and workout metrics, seamless iOS integration, and great design.

If you'd like a bit of peace of mind, then you can also get AppleCare+ for an extra $35. This is a watch we absolutely love. It is all most people need, and thanks to some great fitness and safety features, many will wonder why you'd want to pay more.

Today’s best Apple Watch SE 2 deal

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Enjoy all of the benefits of Apple design and functionality for a fraction of the price. With 25% off, there's no better time to adorn your wrist with the Apple Watch SE 2. You'll get all the features you love including fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and car-crash detection.

If you want the full Apple Watch experience for less, then the SE 2 is the best smart watch for you. It features the same processor as the Apple Watch Series 8 so when you're actually using it, it feels as powerful and useful as any alternative.

When we got our hands on the Apple Watch SE 2 to review we loved how snappy and slick it was. The battery lasts for ages and it's comfortable to wear for days on end. With life-saving car crash detection thrown in, this is indeed a very capable smartwatch.

(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for a smart watch at a low price, there are plenty of smartwatch deals around at the moment. All of the best smartwatches provide great tracking and metrics but if you want something specifically for running, then check out the Garmin deals.