One of the best Garmin running watches just dropped to a great low price at Amazon

Get fit for less now the Garmin Forerunner 265 is down to $399.99

Garmin Forerunner 265S
I've tested a lot of the major names that have made it into our best smartwatches and best running watch guides. I'm a fan of the Suunto Race S, but even this impressive running watch is pipped to the post by the Garmin Forerunner 265. I don't often see it discounted which is why I wanted to let you know.

The deal is that the Garmin Forerunner 265 is on sale at Amazon for $399.99 (was $449.99). It was $50 lower during Black Friday but this is still a cracking deal outside of a major sale and potentially the best deal we'll see for a while given it's so rarely reduced.

Today's best Garmin Forerunner 265 deal

Garmin Forerunner 265
Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

As one of Garmin's best running watches you're guaranteed fantastic performance and a slew of features to track your performance and encourage you to keep going out and about. The AMOLED touchscreen provides bright and crisp visuals, ideal when running on a sunny day. At $50 off, there's no better time to get out of the house and go for a run with this excellent wearable strapped to your wrist

It's hard to overstate how good the Garmin Forerunner 265 is. Our running smartwatch expert, Matt Evans, called it "one of the best Garmin has ever made" in his Garmin Forerunner 265 review. What more do you need to know about it?

The watch boasts an impressive AMOLED touchscreen which competes well even alongside the best Apple Watch and can be easily used to scroll up and down as well as hone in on specific features. We also love the dedicated Run button, which is genius for runners who wear gloves.

If you're looking for a general smartwatch rather than a dedicate running watch, you'll want to check out our best smartwatch guide instead.

Paul Hatton
Freelance writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

