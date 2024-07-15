I've reviewed smartwatches for years, and this Prime Day deal on the Garmin Fenix 7 is shockingly good

I’ve been reviewing Garmin watches for years, and I know a good deal when I see one - so trust me when I say this is the best Garmin discount I've seen in today's early Prime Day deals.

Right now, the Garmin Fenix 7 can be found for just £384 at Amazon, down from £499.99, a 23% discount, and just £5 off the watch's lowest price ever. That’s the same price range as a mid-range watch like the Garmin Venu 3 or Apple Watch Series 9 – both great value prospects on their own, but the Garmin Fenix 7 is better when it comes to battery life, GPS tools, and sheer power. At this price, it’s even better value than the Apple Watch Ultra.

If you’re in the market for one of the best Garmin watches (or even one of the best running watches, for that matter), you’d be mad to pass this up. The Garmin Fenix 7 is a 4.5-star smartwatch perfect for adventurous runners, and at this price, it’s even better value than the Apple Watch Ultra.

Check out the deal below:

Today's best Garmin Fenix 7 deal:

Garmin Fenix 7: was £499.99 now £384.00 at Amazon

Garmin's premium adventure watch gets a big 23% discount, bringing it down from £500 to just under £400. It's a really good deal for weekend warriors and serious runners. Its recommended workouts, advanced recovery metrics, and navigation tools make it a great companion for hikers, cyclists, and runners.

It may be a few years old, but the Garmin Fenix 7 chassis has been built upon many times over the last few years, most recently last year with Garmin's Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro watches. Those watches cost around double the price of this deal, for fundamentally the same unit with a new screen or LED light. It stands to reason, then, that this is my pick of the Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals so far.

