Apple Watch Series 9 falls to lowest-ever price on Amazon with a massive 33% off

If you're looking for a premium Apple Watch, but don't want to splash out on the Apple Watch Series 10's titanium finish, I've just found an Apple Watch Series 9 with your name on it.

Right now at Amazon, you can score the Apple Watch Series 9 in the premium stainless steel finish, replete with cellular connectivity, for just $499 instead of $749, a full 33% discount on the original price.

There are a couple of key differences worth considering between the two, but the Apple Watch Series 9 is still one of the best Apple Watch models ever made and a great model in its own right, even in 2025.

Today’s best Apple Watch Series 9 deal

In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we hailed the upgraded new display, snappy new chip, and the excellent new Double Tap gesture.

The new Apple Watch Series 10 is objectively better, but the margins are small and at this price the Series 9 is really worth considering. By way of comparison, a Series 10 of a similar spec will cost you over $700 on Amazon. But what are the key differences?

This Series 9 is a 45mm watch, while the Series 10 equivalent is larger at 46mm. The Series 10 display is bigger and also brighter, thanks to new wide-angle OLED tech that makes it 40% brighter when viewed at an angle. Otherwise, both offer the same 2,000 nits brightness, so there's not a ton of difference here. The new Series 10 also features a depth gauge up to 6m and a water temperature sensor, plus a newer S10 chip (although performance differences are minimal).

The titanium Series 10 is lighter than its stainless steel predecessor, but the difference is less than 10% and you likely wouldn't notice on your wrist. The only other noteworthy difference is the Series 10's fast-charging, which is a bit quicker than the Series 9.

Otherwise, this Series 9 delivers everything you'd expect from Apple Watch. You get ECG, heart rate tracking, blood oxygen, sleep tracking and sleep apnea notifications, the Vitals app, emergency SOS, water resistance, 18 hours of battery life, and more.

As such, this huge saving is definitely worth considering for anyone who wants a premium Apple Watch without the expense of the latest and greatest Series 10.

Still looking for a better deal? Check out our Apple Watch deals roundup for the latest deals on every model.