This 5-star, luxury Tempur mattress topper is once again 40% off for this weekend only

Tempur-Pedic mattresses are among the most expensive out there, even during the rare moments they're on sale. A mattress topper is an affordable way to bring home that signature Tempur comfort for less, and today's deal makes that even more attainable.

Tempur is closing the year by slashing 40% off its Tempur-Adapt mattress topper. That ties its Black Friday price so if you somehow overslept on that deal, you now have another chance to capitalize on this amazing offer before 2023 is over. Read our Tempur-Adapt topper review to find out why we awarded it a perfect five stars. Naturally, the Tempur-Adapt also ranks among the best mattress toppers, particularly if you're a side sleeper looking for cradling support.



A mattress topper can transform the feel of your bed, and it's a great way to bring new life to a mattress that doesn't quite meet your sleep needs. If your bed is beyond saving, it may be time to upgrade to one of our best mattress picks instead – many of which are currently discounted for after Christmas. Otherwise, let's take a closer look at that Tempur-Adapt topper deal, as well as some excellent alternatives...

Tempur-Adapt Topper: was $319 now from $191.40 at Tempur-Pedic



Overview: The Tempur-Adapt topper is built with the same premium foams that are used to create a luxury feel in Tempur mattresses. The three-inch deep topper has a cradling comfort that contours to your body and holds you as you sleep. Plus, it's convenient – the removable cover can be machine-washed. The Tempur-Adapt topper can soften a firm sleep surface or add a comforting foam 'hug' to an innerspring mattress. And if you want a premium touch to your sleep setup, the Tempur-Adapt feels like a luxury hotel bed. Price history: Tempur sales are irregular and although this 40% off deal crops up from time to time (including Black Friday), it's very rarely ever bettered. The queen size is currently just $251.40, which is close to the cheapest we've ever seen. If you tend to sleep warm, the cooling cover is still a $60 upgrade, but when you're saving this big anyway, you'll still be grabbing a bargain.



Extras: You'll get a 10-year warranty with purchase, the same as Tempur's full-fledged mattresses. However, there are no returns (and thus, no trial period) so have a backup plan in place in case it doesn't work out for you.

The Tempur-Adapt is at a great price but it won't suit everyone. Whether you want to upgrade your mattress for less or prefer to use organic materials, here are a couple of excellent mattress topper deals we've spotted in the after-Christmas sales...

Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper: was $179 , now from $152 at Puffy

Best for most sleepers - We deem this the best mattress topper on the market for its dual firmness options (firm or soft), generous extras (101-night trial and lifetime warranty), and affordable price, even before discounts. Right now, you can save 15% off the MSRP, bringing the price of a queen to $195. If the Tempur-Adapt is just out of reach, opt for this one instead. (It also comes with a washable cover.)

Read more: Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper review