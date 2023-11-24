The $250 / £250 off Eight Sleep deal I’ve been waiting for is back for Black Friday

The Eight Sleep mattress cover is a pretty unique piece of kit, with enough features and capabilities to completely transform your sleep. It doesn't come cheap though, so every year I wait for the Black Friday sale to see what kind of discount is going to pop up. This year's event hasn't disappointed: there's $250 / £250 off the Pod Pro cover, which matches the best price we ever see.

The Eight Sleep website is currently inviting you to 'Own your sleep, own the winter'. How exactly does it do that? Well, with dual-zone cooling and heating to your exact preferences, with in-built smart tracking that means the cover will learn your preferences, and adjust throughout the night to keep you at the perfect temperature for the most restful sleep. In TechRadar's Eight Sleep Pod review, our tester found this cover led to noticeably better sleep.

Read on to find out more about the Eight Sleep Pod Cover and whether it's the right choice for you. Not quite what you're looking for? Today is the day to upgrade your sleep setup, with major Black Friday mattress deals and topper deals on both sides of the Pond.

Eight Sleep Pod cover US deal: was $1,895 now from $1,645 UK deal: was £1,845 , now from £1,695



Overview: The Eight Sleep Pod Cover uses water from a coffee machine-sized base unit to heat or cool your mattress to your exact preference (and it can make your side of the bed different from your bed-mate's, too). It'll also capture a wide array of sleep data to help you learn your sleep habits and optimize your environment accordingly. Price history: This cover is an investment, but it's fairly unique on the market, and $250 / £250 off is the biggest discount I've ever seen. It only tends to crop up on Black Friday, and a few days either side. Extras: The Eight Sleep Pod Cover comes with a 30-night trial, a 5-year warranty, plus free shipping and returns.

Buy it if...

✅ You get too hot or cold at night: With the Eight Sleep Pod Cover you can set the temperature exactly (with a range that spans 'Arctic' to 'Inferno'), and do so for each side of the bed too. The Pod will also smartly adjust to keep you sleeping soundly all night.



✅ You want to track your sleep: The Eight Sleep Pod Cover packs the kind of advanced sensors you'd expect from a dedicated tracker, except you don't need to wear it on your wrist. It tracks your heart rate, the time it takes you to get to sleep, how long you're sleeping for and even your movement through the night, to help you learn your sleep habits.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You're on a budget: The Eight Sleep Pod is an incredible piece of kit, but it comes with a high price tag. For hot sleepers on a budget, try the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress instead (that's a US mattress, there isn't really a UK equivalent, unfortunately).