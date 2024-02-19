Save $400 and get a $300 gift card with this massive Stearns & Foster Presidents' Day mattress deal

Handcrafted, made-to-order, and so comfortable even top hotels have taken notice, Stearns & Foster mattresses provide a luxury sleep experience. And with up to $400 off the Estate mattress, plus a $300 gift card with purchase, now might be the best time to indulge in a premium sleep setup. Stearns & Foster is the bed brand of choice at Ritz-Carlton, so if you've been hoping to recreate a hotel mattress feel in your own home, now's your chance.

Stearns & Foster doesn't run the same evergreen sales that we see from other mattress brands, so this is a semi-rare chance for a discount on a luxury bed. And what makes this deal pretty special is that you don't just save on your purchase – you can save on other purchases, thanks to the $300 gift card thrown in with every Estate mattress purchase.

Not quite what you want? Although the Stearns & Foster Estate is available with a range of customization options, it might not be the best mattress for everyone. Thankfully, if you head to our Presidents' Day mattress sales hub, you should be able to find a deal you like. Or keep reading, to learn everything you need to know about this Stearns & Foster Estate mattress deal...

Stearns & Foster Estate mattress: save up to $400 + a $300 gift card with code 300VISA Queen size: was $2,399 , now from $2,199 Overview: The Stearns & Foster Estate mattress is a luxury hybrid bed with a traditional feel. The range of customization options allow you to tailor the bed to suit your sleep style. Pick between two firmness levels – soft and firm – or add a pillow-top, to further personalize the feel. (And if that doesn't take your fancy, you can upgrade to the Lux Estate, which is available in a medium firmness and comes with an extra layer of cooling cushioned fabric). With impressive temperature regulation, excellent edge support, good motion isolation, and all those firmness options, the Estate mattress can suit a wide range of people. Price history: Now, let's talk the deal. There's up to $400 off both the Estate and the Lux Estate, and you get a $300 gift card thrown in for free with your mattress purchase. You have to enter the code 300VISA to claim your gift – it won't add automatically – so make sure to apply. But if you forget your code, you won't be walking away empty handed: Stearns & Foster automatically adds a bedding bundle to your cart, which you can opt for instead of the gift card.

Buy it if...

✅ You sleep hot: A TENCEL cover draws moisture and heat away from the body, while the breathable springs allow air to circulate and dissipate, preventing overheating. In our Stearns & Foster Estate mattress review, our tester found that although the bed wasn't cool to the touch, it did stay a comfortable temperature.

✅ You want to customize your sleep surface: With two different firmnesses to choose from plus the potential to add a pillow-top, the Estate mattress allows you to tailor the feel to suit your needs. We typically recommend back and stomach sleepers opt for a firmer bed, while side sleepers tend to prefer something softer.

✅ You want to update your entire sleep setup: Stearns & Foster is offering a $300 gift card with every Estate mattress purchase, and if you don't claim your gift card, you'll get a free bedding bundle instead. This is a great way to upgrade your entire sleep setup to hotel mattress quality, and save at the same time.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want a medium feel: The Estate mattress is available in either a soft feel (which Stearns & Foster rates as a 3/10, or 2/10 with a pillow-top) or a firm feel (rated 9/10, or 8/10 with a pillow-top, which our tester agreed with). If you want a medium feel, consider upgrading to the Lux Estate. It's rated 6-7/10 on the firmness scale and there's $400 off the queen-size.

❌ You want a foam 'hug': While you can opt for a softer surface to the Estate mattress, that layer of springs prevents it from having the cozy embrace of a memory foam bed. For a sinking sleep surface, consider the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress. Stearns & Foster is from the same parent company as Tempur-Pedic, so you know you're getting the same quality, and there's 30% off the Tempur-Cloud.

❌ You want luxury on a slightly tighter budget: Stearns & Foster is known as a premium bed maker, and even in the sale these are still expensive mattresses. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we were impressed with how luxurious this hybrid bed felt, and while it's not cheap, it's more affordable than the Estate. Especially with our semi-exclusive discount code, which gets you $400 off any purchase over $1,000.