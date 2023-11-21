I'm a sleep writer and here's why the Simba Black Friday sale is worth your attention

No one wants to be taken in by a bad Black Friday deal. You know the sort; a promised massive price drop on Black Friday, then a few weeks later the price falls lower again. It's frustrating, but without a crystal ball (or a dedicated Black Friday deals hub), it's hard to know for sure that you're getting the best price.

That's why I love this Black Friday sale from Simba. It isn't just giving shoppers a massive discount (up to 55% off) – Simba is also selling you a promise. All the Black Friday deals are price locked. That means prices won't be reduced any further in 2023, and if the prices do drop, you get the difference refunded. You can bookmark our Simba mattress deals page to stay on top of the offers, just in case. And Simba hasn't skimped on the extras. Each mattress comes with a 200-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

Simba mattresses are some of the best mattresses in the UK, and I love knowing that if I buy one now, I'm guaranteed the best price I'll get this year. There's a lot to love in the Simba sale, so below I've rounded up some of my top picks. Can't find something you like? Our Black Friday mattress deals hub has all the latest offers from all our favourite mattress brands. But if you're a nervous sale shopper, this Simba Black Friday mattress deal can really put your mind at ease.

My top three Simba Black Friday mattress deals

Simba Hybrid Pro mattress: was £1,169 now from £642.95 at Simba

If you like the responsive feel of a traditional mattress, but you're looking for something with a little more cushioned support, we think you'll love the Simba Hybrid Pro. Our Simba Hybrid Pro mattress review found it to be very supportive, and while the bouncy response made it easy to change position, the layers of cushioning stop movement from travelling too much. With 45% off in the Black Friday sale, the Simba Hybrid Pro double is down to £884.95.

Simbatex Foam mattress: was £679 , now from £407.40 at Simba

One of the most affordable mattresses in the Simba range, the Simbatex Foam is an all-foam mattress. We rated the firm cushioning excellent for back sleepers in our Simbatex Foam mattress review, and we were also impressed with the motion isolation and temperature regulation. The surface might be too firm for some, but if you want a foam build without the cradling 'hug', this is an excellent choice. Already a budget-friendly design, the 40% off sale knocks the double down to £479.40.

Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress: was £1,589 now from £873.95 at Simba

The Simba Hybrid Luxe is a complex mattress with a 10-layer design that provides a supportive and responsive sleep surface. In our Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress review, we found it comfortable for all sleep positions, but recommend it highly for back sleepers. As a responsive sleep surface, the motion isolation could be better, but in all other areas of testing the Hybrid Luxe performed well. In the 45% off Black Friday sale, you can pick up a double Simba Hybrid Luxe for just £1,269.95.