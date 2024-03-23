Get 25% off our favourite hybrid mattress in the Simba sale – act fast, it won't last long

The Easter bunny is bringing something very special this year, with a massive 25% off our favourite hybrid mattress in the Simba sale. This huge saving is excellent news for anyone who wants to start their spring cleaning by getting rid of their old mattress and boosting their sleep.

We recently awarded the Simba Hybrid Original the number one spot in our best hybrid mattress guide, and if you take a look at our Simba Hybrid Original mattress review, it's easy to see why. Our tester described the Simba Hybrid Original as "one of the most comfortable mattresses [they'd] ever had", praising how it offered just the right amount of support and softness while still delivering top quality temperature regulation and motion isolation.

Simba mattress sales have undergone a bit of a shake-up recently and we're not seeing the same number of deals we used to. So if you want to save big on a bed from one of the best mattress brands in the UK, I recommend taking a close look at this Simba sale. Read on to find out why the Simba Hybrid Original mattress is my top pick...

Simba Hybrid Original mattress Double price: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=6878&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fsimbasleep.com%2Fproducts%2Fmattress" data-link-merchant="simbasleep.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £819 now £614.25 Overview: The Simba Hybrid Original mattress is a medium-firm bed that provides supportive rest for a range of sleep positions. With strong temperature regulation, impressive motion isolation, and edge-to-edge support, there are few areas to fault the Hybrid Original, especially if you're a back or side sleeper. Those with lighter builds might prefer slightly more cushioning – but no mattress is perfect, and especially for the price, this is an excellent bed. It's also a more sustainable option (Simba is a registered B-Corp). So if you're trying to shop eco-conscious, this is an affordable and environmentally friendly mattress. Price history: Simba used to run evergreen sales, but a recent price overhaul means we don't see the discounts we once did. That makes this 25% off sale pretty exciting, taking the cost of a double down to just £614.25, and placing it right at the low end of the upper-mid range price bracket. Extras: A 200-night <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/mattress-trials-risk-free-and-best-by-length" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="simbasleep.com"">mattress trial gives you plenty of time to test the bed before you commit, while the 10-year guarantee offers some extended peace of mind. The free next day delivery is also a bonus, and although you have to pay for old mattress removal, Simba's extras are a nice addition to an already-good deal.

Buy it if...

✅ You like to move around in the night: There's a bit of bounce to the Simba Hybrid Original mattress, which makes it easier to switch sides and move around (the mattress won't hold onto you in the way a softer foam can). And the medium-firm feel surface suits a range of positions, so if you're restless, you feel supported no matter how you're lying.

✅ You share a bed: Hybrid mattresses aren't always known for their motion isolation, but the Simba Hybrid Original actually performs pretty well in this category – if your partner moves around, your sleep shouldn't be disrupted. And with edge-to-edge support, two people can stretch out on the bed without it starting to sink at the sides.

✅ You want to save: Simba sales are no longer the permanent presence they once were, so act now if you want a discount on a high quality mattress. When this 25% off sale is over, we don't know when the next one will come along.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You like to sink into the bed: Although there's an upper layer of foam to the Simba Hybrid Original, it doesn't off the sink-in feel of an all-foam bed. If you like a bed that hugs you in your sleep, take a look at our Emma Original mattress review. There's also 20% off the Emma Original right now.

❌ You're a lightweight side sleeper: The Simba Hybrid Original suits a lot of sleep styles, but lightweight side sleepers isn't one of them, unfortunately. If this is you, consider a bed with a softer sleep surface. In our Brook + Wilde Elite mattress review, we noted this luxury hybrid suits everyone, because you can pick a firmness. Save 40% in the Brook + Wilde spring sale.

❌ You want.a more sustainable bed: Simba is a certified B Corp, and the Hybrid Original has been designed to use minimal foam to limit its carbon footprint. However, if you want a mattress that prioritizes natural materials, consider the recently-launched Simba Earth range. Combining traditional materials with the latest technology, the Simba Earth Source mattress is the most affordable option, and there's 25% off.