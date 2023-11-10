Emma chops 50% off its new hybrid mattress as an early Black Friday treat

The Emma Hybrid Comfort is the brand's newest mattress and offers a supportive and responsive night's sleep that's particularly suited to back and stomach sleepers. Right now, it's great value with 50% off all sizes.

This is a generous offer and well worth snapping up ahead of the rush for the best Black Friday mattress deals. Buy the mattress now and use the code EARLY10 and you'll get an extra 10% off. We've also got an exclusive code – use RADAR5 for an extra 5% off.

Like many of our best mattress picks, the Emma Hybrid Comfort is a hybrid mattress, meaning it's made up of a combination of coils and foams. The Emma combines three layers of foam, along with a 7-zone layer of pocket springs, designed to offer firm and soft support where needed. We haven't had a chance to test the Emma Hybrid Comfort yet, but we think its design rates along with the best hybrid mattresses on the market.

Read on for a closer look at this deal, along with who we'd recommend the mattress to.

In the UK? Check out the Emma UK Black Friday deals.

Emma Hybrid Comfort Mattress Queen size: was $1,199 now $599 at Emma Sleep



Overview: The Emma Hybrid Comfort is a 13" hybrid mattress made from three layers of foam combined with zoned pocket springs. Emma rate the mattress at 5/10, although initial customer reviews suggest it's firmer, at around 7/10. We'd recommend this mattress to back and stomach sleepers in particular, lightweight side sleepers may find it too firm.



Price history: As the Emma Hybrid Comfort is a newer mattress, we don't have much data on previous sales. However, 50% is a very generous discount and this, combined with our extra 5% discount code, makes the mattress extremely affordable.



Extras: The Emma Hybrid Comfort comes with a 365-night trial and a 10-year warranty. There's also free delivery to your front door - you can pay extra for white glove delivery or old mattress removal.

Buy it if...

✅ You sleep hot: The Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress has plenty of features to keep sleepers cool, including a breathable top cover, Emma's Airgocell foam to absorb and release excess body heat and moisture, a cool foam layer and pocket springs that promote airflow.



✅ You sleep on your back or stomach: The slightly firmer feel of the mattress means that it's particularly supportive for those that sleep on their back or stomach. Emma's supportive HRX foam combined with a 7-zone ergonomic layer of pocket springs prevents the mattress from dipping or hollowing under pressure areas.



✅ You share a bed: Motion isolation on the mattress is excellent and you shouldn't feel any movement from a restless partner.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You sleep on your side: We think some side sleepers, particularly those of a lighter weight, will find the Emma Hybrid Comfort a little too firm. Instead, try the Helix Midnight mattress, which we think is the best mattress for side sleepers available.

❌ You prefer a memory foam hug: The hybrid construction of this mattress means you won't get the deep contouring hug of memory foam. The Nectar Mattress will give you plenty of contouring, without making you feel trapped in the mattress.



❌ You prefer a soft mattress: The Emma Hybrid Comfort isn't a plush mattress, so if you're looking for a soft feel consider the Plush Soft version of the Saatva Classic mattress.