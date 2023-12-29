Does the Emma Original mattress sleep hot?
The sink-in cushioning of the Emma Original is great for side sleepers, but can you expect to wake up hot?
The Emma Original is a hugely popular mattress, and it's earned a place in our best mattress guide. We've had a chance to get our hands on the Emma Original (quite literally), to see how it feels after a warm night. In our Emma Original mattress review, our tester found that while the sleep surface was cool to the touch, heat could get trapped during the night.
We rated the temperature regulation of the Emma Original as average, which shouldn't be a dealbreaker for most sleepers. Below, we've explored why the Emma Original mattress can trap heat, and what you can do to prevent it from becoming a major problem. However, if you're worried about overheating, hybrid mattresses tend to be more breathable – we have some good options in our best hybrid mattress guide.
Is the Emma mattress hot?
The Emma Original mattress can hold onto heat during the night, meaning hot sleepers might wake up sweaty. This is due to a combination of dense synthetic foam and a medium-soft sleep surface. The thick foam has limited breathability, preventing hot air from circulating, while the close embrace of the softer surface traps heat next to the skin. While most average sleepers won't struggle too much – apart from the occasional warm night – hot sleepers might find themselves waking up consistently sweaty.
How do I make my Emma mattress less hot?
Specialist cooling mattress toppers and pillows are a cost-effective way to refresh your sleep setup for cooler nights. Also, try switching synthetic bedding for natural materials, which are typically more breathable. A cooler room can also help, so maybe hold back before turning the heating on.
If you're interested in an Emma mattress but worried about overheating, consider one of the Emma hybrid models. The Emma NextGen Premium combines plenty of pocket springs with a small foam layer to help air circulate, something we noticed during our Emma NextGen Premium mattress review. For an even cooler night, the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress has been designed with Thermosync technology, intended to absorb heat and redistribute it away from the mattress. Does it work? It seems the answer is yes – in our Emma Luxe Cooling mattress review, our tester rated the temperature regulation as 5/5.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Ruth is TechRadar’s Sleep Writer. She’s here to help you find the perfect sleep setup for your budget and personal preferences. As well as keeping a keen eye on everything that’s going on in the world of mattresses, she regularly speaks to experts to help you learn how to improve your sleep habits, whether that’s by debunking sleep myths or explaining the science behind it all. Prior to joining the TechRadar team, she wrote features and product guides for new parents hoping to get a decent night's sleep, as well as writing for.a variety of online spaces.