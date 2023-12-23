5 reasons why Christmas is the perfect time to upgrade your mattress

The gift of good sleep is something many of us would like to receive this Christmas. And although Santa might struggle to fit one of our best mattresses down the chimney, that doesn’t mean you should give up on your dream of a new bed this holiday season.

With the seasonal sales still in full swing, the start of a new year motivating us to make better lifestyle choices, and the fact that we all need a little coziness at Christmas, there’s hardly a better time to upgrade your mattress. It might not be the most traditional Christmas purchase but trust us, when you can drift off on your new mattress come January 2nd, you’ll be grateful you made the change.

The perfect time to upgrade your mattress is when your current one no longer supports you – we typically recommend replacing a mattress every seven to 10 years. But if you’re still on the fence about whether to shop now or wait until later, here are a few reasons why Christmas is the best time to buy a new mattress.

5 reasons to buy a mattress this Christmas

1. Make better sleep your New Year’s resolution

New Year’s resolutions can be hard to stick to over those long January nights, but here’s one we promise you won’t lack the motivation for – getting better, healthier sleep. Upgrading your mattress is an excellent opportunity to assess how you sleep and ensure you’re using a bed that meets your needs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We have lots of guides to get you started: discover the best position for sleeping, then learn how to choose a mattress, before heading to our mattress deals page to find the latest offers. And it isn’t all about the mattress. Our best pillow and best mattress topper guides can help you update your sleep setup, if you don’t have the budget for a new mattress.

The new year is also an opportunity to rethink your sleep habits. Pair your new mattress with a brand new bedtime routine, to enjoy healthier sleep throughout the year.

2. Take advantage of the seasonal sales

A mattress is an investment purchase, but that doesn’t mean you can’t buy on a budget. If you’re looking to save money on a bed, Christmas is a fantastic time to shop. We've been seeing deals go live from mid-December, and we expect plenty more sales to start over the next week.

Some mattress brands also use the end of the year to clear discontinued stock (often with a heavy discount), before introducing newer models in the spring. You have to be quick with these sales – sizes can sell out fast – but it’s an excellent way to save big on a top quality model.

3. Experience the mattress in extreme weather

Sleep brands typically offer risk-free mattress trial periods, so you can experience the bed at home without the financial commitment. One key testing factor is temperature regulation: does the mattress maintain a comfortable temperature overnight? Can you wear your warmest pajamas without overheating? Or does the bed retain a North Pole chill no matter how many blankets you pile on? Buying over Christmas allows you to try the bed during some of the year's most extreme weather.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It isn’t just those dreaming of a white Christmas who can benefit from an end of year trial period. If you live in the southern hemisphere, you can discover how the bed performs during those balmy festive nights.

4. Get the guest room sorted

The holiday season is all about spreading the love, so show your guests how much you appreciate them with an upgraded spare room sleep setup. The bad news is that even if you order right now, you probably won't have the new mattress in time for Christmas night. However, who thinks about the guest room when they don't have guests over? Buying a new mattress now ensures there's no last-minute bed panic the next time you have visitors, and you can make the most of the seasonal sales.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Beat the stress of the holiday season

As much as we love the festive period, there’s no denying that this time of year can be stressful. From budgeting to traveling to cooking, it often feels like there isn’t a moment to catch your breath. We have some tips on how to sleep when you’re stressed, but if your mattress isn’t providing the right support, you might not be getting the kind of refreshing sleep your body needs.

A new mattress can’t take stress away, but it can help provide a comfortable surface for you to enjoy some much needed self-care. And let's be honest, we could all use a little more time in bed by the time January rolls around.