3 ways to get a better deal in the Presidents' Day mattress sales

The Presidents' Day mattress sales are in full swing right now, and as the first major sale day of the year, sleep brands like to celebrate with some massive discounts. If you've been eyeing up one of our best mattresses then this might be perfect time to buy – but don't start your shopping just yet.

I track mattress deals as part of my job, so I know all the tricks for bagging yourself a major mattress bargain. If you want the best saving possible, it's not just about looking for the cheapest price. Instead, you have to consider the deal as a whole. I'm talking about extras, freebies, and the original price of the mattress.

With these simple tricks, you can ensure you're getting a really good saving on a really good mattress. Read on to discover how to shop the Presidents' Day mattress sale to get a better deal on your bed.

3 ways to get the best Presidents' Day deal

These three tips can help you sort the good deals from the bad, for the Presidents' Day sale of your dreams.

1. Keep an eye out for freebies

Want to refresh your entire sleep setup? Then you need to think beyond the mattress. A good mattress might be essential for satisfying snooze, but without the best pillow and some decent sheets, you're going to have an uncomfortable night. This is where bedding bundles come in.

Some sleep brands sweeten their savings by adding a free bedding bundle with purchase. These bundles typically include all the sleep essentials – pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, etc. – improving your savings and your sleep.

(Image credit: Getty)

When picking a bedding bundle, consider what's included in the bundle and what other discounts the brand is offering. Not to get scientific, but essentially: free items you need + good saving on the mattress = the perfect Presidents Day deal. I've already rounded up the best Presidents' Day mattress deals with bedding bundles, to get you started.

Helix Midnight mattress: was $936.30 now from $702.20 + a free bedding bundle at Helix

The Helix Midnight has a softer, cushioned surface that's ideal for side sleepers, with impressive motion isolation making this a top choice for couples. You can learn more with our Helix Midnight mattress review, but for now, let's talk deals. There's 25% off the entire Helix mattress range – which is better than the usual Helix deal – plus free pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector with your purchase.

2. Opt for a more expensive mattress

If you're trying to save money, then this might seem like contradictory advice, but hear me out: premium mattress brands will often launch premium discounts around the major sale days. For the biggest deal this Presidents' Day, pick a pricier mattress.

The best affordable mattress brands can ring in the sales with small savings. You're still getting a cheap bed, but compared to the standard pricing, it's probably not much of a discount. Premium brands, on the other hand, have more room in the pricing to play with, and that can result in some major discount. Take Tempur-Pedic – right now, you can save upwards of $1,000 on a Tempur-Cloud mattress.

(Image credit: Saatva)

So if you've been eyeing up a luxury bed but haven't found an excuse to click 'buy', this id your sign to shop. And remember: a mattress can be an investment piece. By choosing a pricy bed this Presidents' Day, you can get a mattress that will last for many, many more holidays, at a price that leaves you sleeping easy.

Saatva Classic mattress: was $1,295 now from $895 at Saatva with our semi-exclusive discount link

Earning high marks in every category of our Saatva Classic mattress review, the Saatva Classic is among our favorite beds. It is expensive, but it does have a quality to match the price. And with our semi-exclusive discount link, you can save $400 on every adult Saatva mattress, including the Classic. That's a big saving, allowing you to enjoy the hotel-like luxury of Saatva at a more affordable price.

3. Consider the extras

By extras, I mean mattress trial, warranty, and your delivery options. These small details can be easy to overlook when you're searching for the perfect mattress, especially when those fast-expiring Presidents' Day deals are stealing your focus. But here's why these extras need to factor into your buying choices: they can help you get the best deal.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick a bed with a good mattress trial and you give yourself the opportunity to try before committing. And a longer warranty reduces the risk that you'll be stuck with a faulty bed while offering some reassurance of longevity.

Let's talk delivery. Mattresses are big, heavy items, so if you have to pay for delivery, you might end up paying a lot. This can seriously impact the overall cost of your bed. Free delivery is relatively standard, but for the best deal, look for a mattress with free white glove delivery (generally, this is only offered by the best premium brands). With white glove delivery, the mattress is setup in the room of your choice, and if you were planning on hiring movers, it can save you money.

DreamCloud mattress: was $839 now from $419 at DreamCloud

A hybrid that goes above and beyond its affordable price tag to deliver a surprisingly luxurious sleep experience, we were highly impressed during our DreamCloud mattress review. We think it's a good all-rounder with a medium-firm sleep surface that will suit a range of sleep styles. but let's be honest; no mattress is right for absolutely everyone. With a 360-night trial, you have time to decide if this is the bed of your dreams, and a forever warranty means you can expect decent durability. Delivery is free, but you do have to pay extra for Premium In-Home Setup.