3 best Presidents' Day mattress deals that bundle in free bedding

You know how great it is when you crawl into a bed made with freshly laundered bedding? Now, imagine if you could extend that fresh sheet feeling to your entire sleep setup – that's what you can get with these Presidents' Day mattress bundle deals.

Bedding bundle deals pair your new best mattress with a selection of freebies – often some variation of pillows, sheets, or mattress protectors. With the right deal you can get your bed setup sorted with one purchase; and to help you out, I've rounded up the best of the bedding bundles. I'm talking amazing offers like $300 off your choice of bedding with a Tempur-Adapt mattress.

Already sorted with the best pillows for your sleep style? Don't worry, there are loads of mattress-only bargains about, too – check them out in our Presidents' Day mattress deals roundup.

3 best bedding bundle deals

Tempur-Pedic: up to $300 off + $300 worth of accessories with Tempur-Adapt or Tempur-Breeze mattress purchase Tempur-Pedic is a luxury bed brand known for its super sumptuous foam beds. This Presidents' Day, you can save on two of the brands most luxurious mattresses, and treat yourself to some freebies while you're at it. The bedding deal is slightly complex, so let me break it down for you: when you buy either the Tempur-Adapt mattress or the Tempur-Breeze mattress, you get $300 worth of bedding accessories for free. It isn't an automatic bundle, so you get to choose what you want. Simply add the mattress to your cart, then take your pick of sheets, pillows, and mattress protectors. Once you've chosen your accessories, add them to your cart as well, and enter the code 300FREE. Tempur will take off $300 (and you pay any extra).

Cocoon by Sealy Chill: 35% off + free Sealy sleep bundle This isn't an unusual offer on the Cocoon Chill but that doesn't mean it isn't a good one. During our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review we were impressed with how this bed managed to combine cooling technology with an all-foam build and an affordable price tag. If you're tired of waking tangled up in sweaty sheets, this cooling mattress bundle might be the perfect choice. Choose your size, add to cart, and you'll automatically qualify for a free pillow set, free sheets, and a free mattress protector, plus 35% off the mattress itself.

Are bedding bundle deals worth it?

Bedding bundle deals can be the cherry on top of an impressive offer, and if you're looking to refresh your entire sleep setup, it's an excellent way to save. However, if you're happy with the sheets / pillows / protector you already have, it's sometimes better to abandon the bundle and simply look for the biggest saving.

The best deals (like the ones I've outlined above) pair an already good saving with some much-appreciated freebies. Check out Nolah – there's 35% off all mattresses, plus a free bedding bundle with select beds. And you can save an extra $100 with the code TECHRADAR100. Or for an eco-sleep choice, enjoy 25% and free pillows with the Birch mattress Presidents' Day sale. These deals are an opportunity to up your savings and enjoy a refreshed sleep setup.

Other bedding deals offer a reduced price on a bundle when you purchase a mattress. For example, the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress. You're already saving 50% in the DreamCloud Presidents' Day sale, and you can add a bedding set for just $149. The Nectar memory foam mattress is a good all-rounder with 40% off and you can get a full bedding set for only $159 – perfect for a guest room.