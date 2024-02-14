Nolah's mattress prices are at their lowest for Presidents' Day – but we can save you an extra $100

When you're shopping for a new mattress it pays to be aware of upcoming sales events, and right now we're heading towards the Presidents' Day mattress sales. This means that now's a really good time to buy the best mattress, and if you're thinking of buying a Nolah mattress it's an even better time.

First up, Nolah's taking 35% off its mattresses for Presidents' Day, which is the biggest discount we ever see. Secondly, it's including a free accessory bundle including pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector with many of its mattresses. And thirdly, we have a code that can save you an extra $100 when you buy, which means you'll be getting your mattress at the lowest price possible.

In short, there literally isn't a better time to treat yourself to Nolah's flagship mattress, the luxurious Nolah Evolution 15". Here's what you need to know.

Nolah Evolution 15" mattress Queen size: was $2,499 now $1,524.35 with TECHRADAR100 code Overview: The Nolah Evolution 15" is the brand's most high-end mattress. It's 15 inches deep and available in three firmness options, so there's a model for every sleep style. It features a Euro top, premium foams and a deep layer of zoned, pocketed coils to deliver breathability, pressure relief and spinal support, and it's great at motion isolation and edge support. In our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review we found it to be comfortable, supportive and luxurious, although we weren't entirely convinced by its cooling abilities. You'll get 120 nights to make sure you like it, and the Evolution 15" also comes with a lifetime warranty. Price history: The Evolution 15" is Nolah's most expensive mattress, but it's always discounted. A queen size has an MSRP of $2,499, and for most of the year you'll see it on sale for $1,749. During major sales events this comes down to $1,624.35, often with extra accessories included; right now though you can get an extra $100 off when you enter the TECHRADAR100 code at the checkout. This brings the price down to the lowest we can remember seeing it. Extras: The Nolah Evolution 15" comes with a 120-night sleep trial as well as a lifetime warranty, and you'll get free delivery. Nolah also includes a pair of its Squishy pillows as standard.

Buy it if...

✅ You suffer from back pain: The Nolah Evolution 15" delivers light contouring and excellent support, making it a strong choice for anyone with sore joints or a bad back. In fact, we rate it as one of the best mattresses for back pain.



✅ You want to choose your own firmness: There's nothing more annoying than seeing a mattress that you like the look of, then discovering that it's the wrong firmness for your sleep preferences. However the Evolution 15" is available in Plush, Luxury Firm and Firm options; there's even a Comfort+ option aimed at sleepers over 300lbs.



✅ You share with a fidgety partner: If you don't want to be disturbed in the night by a restless co-sleeper, you'll be pleased to know that the Nolah Evolution 15" does a good job of absorbing movement; its edge support is good, too.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You don't want a deep mattress: At 15" thick, the Nolah Evolution 15" is deeper than the average mattress and it might be a bit too chunky for your existing sheets. The Helix Dusk Luxe offers a similar feel and it's 13.5" deep, and there's 25% off in the Helix Presidents' Day sale.



❌ You tend to sleep hot: Our main criticism of the Nolah Evolution 15" is that it does get a bit warm at times, which isn't good news for anyone who gets hot in the night. A cooler luxury option would be the Saatva Classic, which is thoroughly breathable, doesn't trap heat and comes in three firmness options and two heights. Right now you can get $400 off with our exclusive deal.



❌ You're on a budget: Even with this deal, the Nolah Evolution 15" is an expensive mattress. If you can't quite stretch to its price, a reliable alternative is the DreamCloud mattress. It's a luxury bed at an affordable price, and you can get 50% off in DreamCloud's Presidents' Day sale.