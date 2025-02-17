The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar can run indefinitely on a single charge, and it's never been cheaper

If you've been thinking of upgrading your GPS watch, this is the perfect time because the king-sized Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is down to its lowest-ever price of $349.99 (was $449.99) at Amazon. That's the same price it was on Black Friday, and an epic saving on one of the best running watches you can buy right now.

The Garmin Instinct 3 series launched earlier this year, including a model with a 50mm case and solar charging which is very similar to the Instinct 2X Solar. Both have a high-contrast memory-in-pixel display, a bright LED flashlight built into the top of the case, and potentially unlimited battery life with the right power-saving settings enabled and sufficient exposure to sunlight.

The only significant difference is that the Instinct 3 Solar has been updated with Garmin's SatIQ tech, which determines the best satellite navigation system to use based on your environment. However, having used (and loved) the Instinct 2 myself, I can safely say that its GPS is easily accurate enough for most adventures. I definitely wouldn't say the upgrade to SatIQ is worth $100, which is how much more you'll pay if you opt for the newer watch.

Today's best Garmin Instinct 2X deals

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Amazon This extra-large version of the Instinct 2 Solar has plunged back to its Black Friday price in Amazon's Presidents' Day sale. It's nearly identical to the 50mm Garmin Instinct 3 Solar in terms of features, but costs $100 less. The deal applies to both the white colorway shown here, and the moss and graphite versions.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition: was $499.99 now $391.37 at Amazon There's also a huge discount on the Tactical Edition of the Instinct 2X Solar for Presidents' Day. This version of the watch includes features like night vision compatibility, stealth mode (which cuts all wireless communications), and a kill switch that instantly wipes all your personal user data from the watch's internal storage.

That's not the only great Garmin deal in this year's Presidents' Day sales. The souped-up Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition is down to $391.37 (was $499.99) in black or $399.99 (was $499.99) in coyote tan – both record-low prices. The Tactical version of the watch has all the same features as the regular edition, plus extras like a dedicated mode for use with night-vision goggles, a kill-switch that deletes all user data in a flash, and a stealth mode that cuts all wireless communications.

If the Instinct 2X Solar isn't the right wearable for you, we've rounded up all of today's lowest prices for our pick of the best Garmin watches right here: