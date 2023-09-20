Fitbit Charge 6 gets likely launch date – here's what we expect to see

It's been a little quiet on the Fitbit front in recent months, but it seems that's about to change: the Google-owned outfit has teased a launch of some kind on Thursday, September 28, and it's widely expected that we're going to see the Fitbit Charge 6.

In a post on the social network previously known as Twitter (below), we see an eyes emoji, the September 28 date, and a brief clip of a young man – maybe with a brand new fitness wearable on his wrist, though it's difficult to tell. Whatever's happening, he seems to be happy about it.

Rumors of a Fitbit Charge 6 have been swirling for a while now, although last we heard it was scheduled to be unveiled on Wednesday, October 4 at the next Google launch event. The Pixel 8 and the Pixel Watch 2 are expected at the same show.

Now it seems as though we'll be getting a separate Fitbit event the week before. Also worth noting: the Fitbit app was recently given a significant refresh, quite possibly with two upcoming devices from Google and Fitbit in mind.

👀 pic.twitter.com/TcBgKO5bOqSeptember 19, 2023 See more

What could be coming

It was back in August 2021 that the Fitbit Charge 5 launched, and with its on-board GPS and large-ish screen, the wearable bridges the gap between Fitbit's smartwatches and it's smaller and less expensive trackers.

Based on the leaks we've seen so far, it looks as though the Fitbit Charge 6 could introduce a physical button on the side of the device – something which would make operating it mid-workout or mid-run significantly easier.

There's also talk that Google Maps and YouTube Music will come integrated into the software running on the Fitbit Charge 6: that of course means better support for navigation and audio while on the go, even if you leave your smartphone behind.

Add all that up, and we're excited to see what's in store – expect the new wearable to go straight into our best Fitbits list when it appears. We will of course bring you all the news as it's announced when September 28 rolls around.