Don’t buy a Fitbit just yet – it looks like a new one will be on the way soon

Just when we thought there would never be another Fitbit tracker released ever again, we got a surprise a few weeks ago as a new listing for an upcoming Fitbit device was spotted on a US Federal Communications Commission website. Now, the same registration number has been spotted again on a Singaporean telecoms database, suggesting the new Fitbit can’t be far away.

We were beginning to think the time of the Best Fitbits dominating people’s wrist space was well and truly over now that Google has assimilated what it wants into the Google Pixel Watch. However, the mystery new Fitbit, with a product number of G3MP5, has been spotted on Singapore’s IMDA certification list (the equivalent of the US FCC) by the Tech Outlook .

The same product number appears on both communication lists, so we know it’s the same Bluetooth-enabled wireless device being registered ahead of release on these national databases by Fitbit. Appearances of products on communication equipment databases like these are often the first clue that a product launch is imminent, as we saw earlier this year with the Garmin Venu 3 .

With many Fitbits starting to show their age and last year’s Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 not reviewing so well, those in the market for a new Fitbit might just want to wait until Google announces the new model. Google is holding an event to announce new products in October, so if the new Fitbit is ready, that will likely be our launch window.

Analysis: What do we think it is?

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Many rumors are claiming this Fitbit is going to be a new iteration of the Fitbit Luxe, as it mixes tech and fashion in a similar, well, fashion to the Honor V Purse concept showcased at IFA this year. The melding of wearable tech and haute couture is clearly on everyone’s mind right now, and with its swappable bangle-style bands, a Fitbit Luxe 2 would certainly stand out.

However, if there’s one Fitbit range in dire need of a revamp, it’s the Fitbit Charge series. The Fitbit Charge 5, while remaining Fitbit’s overall best fitness tracker , is long in the tooth by modern tech standards and really needs a new iteration. With built-in GPS, a nice big bright AMOLED screen, and a week-long battery life, a Fitbit Charge 6 would be the closest thing to a stripped-down Pixel Watch Google could deliver.