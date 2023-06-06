Apple showcased a ton of new features coming to the best iPhones as part of the iOS 17 segment of its WWDC 2023 opening keynote on June 5, but one thing that wasn't immediately obvious is which iPhones would be supported in this next major release of iOS.

iOS 17 looks set to be a surprisingly feature-packed release, with a focus on communication and convenience, centered around a number of additions coming to Messages, reworked contact cards (called Contact Posters) and more. StandBy gives iPhones with always-on displays new functionality when serving as your bedside clock, and Journal looks like a great new app with the potential to support mental health.

iOS 17's key features (Image credit: Apple)

But which devices will support this next release of iOS at launch and give users access to those and other features? There were rumors in the lead-up to WWDC 2023 about which iPhones will get iOS 17 and which won't, but what does Apple say?

The iPhone X is the first iPhone with Face ID to lose support for iOS upgrades (Image credit: TechRadar)