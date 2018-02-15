Samsung's Windows Mixed Reality headset is now $100 off [Updated]

The Samsung HMD Odyssey price is finally seeing a discount after missing the initial round some weeks ago. The Samsung VR headset price is now $399 with two controllers. That's $100 off its regular $499 price tag.

You can find the discounted Samsung HMD Odyssey at Amazon, Samsung.com and the Microsoft Store.

Samsung HMD Odyssey is $399 (normally $499)

One of the best Windows Mixed Reality headsets we've tried, the Samsung HMD Odyssey is now even more enticing with a $100 price drop.

If you've been holding out on purchasing one of the Windows Mixed Reality headsets because the price was a tad high, today is your lucky day.

Amazon has several models of the Windows 10 -backed virtual reality headsets on sale at huge discounts, including one visor that's over half off.

This new wave of headsets for mixed reality – essentially Microsoft's term for virtual reality – is nipping at the heels of long-standing top dogs HTC Vive and Oculus Rift . With these discounts, that gap could get even shorter

Dell Visor with Controllers is $271.70 (normally $449.99)

The Dell Visor is $179 off MSRP at Amazon right now, with controllers included. As one of Amazon's best sellers, you can expect this deal to go fast.

Acer Windows Mixed Reality Headset is $278 (30% off)

Being one of the first Windows Mixed Reality headsets we tried out, this Acer headset holds a special place in our hearts. And at $278, a 30% savings from its list price of $399.99, the headset will at least make your wallet happy.

Lenovo Explorer Bundle is $279 (normally $399)

Part of what makes this deal so enticing is that it's cheaper to buy the bundle with controllers rather than the headset by itself. Plus, you're saving $120 off the price of what you'd normally pay for the bundle with this Amazon deal.