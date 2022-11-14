Walmart's Black Friday sale starts right now - here are the 19 best deals

Walmart just unleashed its 2nd wave of early Black Friday deals, and the offers don't disappoint with record-low prices on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, headphones, and so much more. We've scoured through tonight's offers to bring you the 19 best Walmart Black Friday deals that aren't to be missed.



So what are Walmart's hottest Black Friday deals? The retailer is offering the first Black Friday discount on the all-new Apple Watch 8, which is now on sale for $349 (opens in new tab). You'll also find ridiculously cheap prices on TVs like this 40-inch smart TV from Onn. for just $98 (opens in new tab), and this LG 55-inch 4K smart TV marked down to $298 (opens in new tab).



If you're looking for bargains outside of tech, Walmart's Black Friday deals always include stellar discounts on appliances like the Eufy robot vacuum on sale for $119 (opens in new tab) and the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker down to just $35 (opens in new tab).



While you'll typically find the hottest deals on Black Friday proper (November 25), Walmart's early sale includes best-ever offers, and we doubt Walmart will drop the price any further at its official sale. We predict Walmart's most advertised deals will sell out as stock is limited, so you shouldn't hold off on today's bargains. You can find more of today's best Walmart Black Friday deals below, and keep up with all the latest offers with our Walmart Black Friday sale live blog.

19 best Walmart Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) 1. Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $349 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart's early Black Friday sale is live, and today's best deal is on the Apple Watch 8 for $349. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features. Today's offer is the lowest price we've ever seen, and we predict it will go fast.

(opens in new tab) 2. Onn. 40-inch LED Roku Smart TV: was $128 now $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to snag a cheap TV deal at Walmart's early Black Friday sale, you can get this 40-inch set from Onn for just $98. It's a fantastic buy if you're looking to add a small display to an extra bedroom, plus the smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more.

(opens in new tab) 3. Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart. 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart's Black Friday sale has the Ninja 4-in-1 air fryer on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. Perfect for families, the air fryer can roast, reheat and dehydrate and features separate baskets that allow you to cook two foods at once.

(opens in new tab) 4. HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $179 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium compared to traditional devices. Because of that, you tend to pay more money just to end up with a more versatile but inferior device. This HP Chromebook 14 at Walmart mitigates that issue significantly after the $120 saving. Sure, it's still not a high-performance laptop, but it's powerful enough to get through basic use, light work, video streaming, and more - all with the flexibility and versatility of a touchscreen you can use like a tablet.

(opens in new tab) 5. Keurig K-Express Essentials K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $55 $35 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for only $35. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes. Today's early Black Friday deal is the lowest price we've ever seen, and we predict it will go fast.

(opens in new tab) 6. LG 55-inch UP7050 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Another incredible Black Friday TV deal from Walmart is this LG 55-inch 4K smart TV down a record-low price of $298. The LG 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the 4K HD resolution, and the smart TV works with Google Assistant so that you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

(opens in new tab) 7. Hoover MaxLife PowerDrive Swivel XL: was $119, now $59 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This half-price deal on Hoover's high-performance HEPA-filtering upright delivers a lot of power for not much money. It makes cleaning any floor surface a breeze, and its powerful Dual Cyclone makes light work of even ground-in dirt. Swivel steering makes it maneuverable as well as powerful, and there's a telescopic wand, crevice tool, and upholstery/dusting tool too. If you're disappointed with your current affordable vacuum, this is a worthwhile upgrade.

(opens in new tab) 8. Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199.99 now $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for the ultimate blender, this Walmart Black Friday deal brings the top-rated Ninja Mega Kitchen system down to $99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. You're getting a 72-oz pitcher, an eight-cup food processor, and a 16-oz single-serve cup so you can whip up large batches of frozen drinks, purees, smoothies, and more.

(opens in new tab) 9. Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac Pro Robot Vacuum: was $299 now $119 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A great price for a robot vacuum, Walmart's early Black Friday sale has the Eufy Clean by Anker marked down to $119 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and uses BoostIQ technology to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.

(opens in new tab) 10. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $99 now $69 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart's early Black Friday sale has the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale for just $69. The Galaxy Buds Live feature active noise cancellation, effortless pairing, and great sound quality. The earbuds are a great alternative to the pricey AirPods Pro and today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) 11. Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven: was $99 now $50 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

One of our favorite bargains from Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale is a massive 50% discount on the Gourmia air fryer toaster oven. The toaster oven features unique french doors and includes 17 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate, and more.

(opens in new tab) 12. HP Pavilion 15: was $379 now $349 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Here's an excellent value-for-money HP laptop in the latest set of Black Friday deals at Walmart. This powerful device comes with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD - all solid components for an all-purpose laptop. What's more, you'd usually pay at least $100 more for this level of performance. It's definitely one to snap up if you want the most bang for your buck.

(opens in new tab) 13. Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: $79.99 $50 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Instant Pots are always Black Friday favorites, and Walmart has the six-quart Duo model on sale for $50 - the lowest price we've ever seen and $29 less than Amazon's current deal. The best-selling pressure cooker combines seven popular kitchen appliances into one device and features 13 customizable smart programs.

(opens in new tab) 14. HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $98 $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Laptops don't get much cheaper than this. Of course, you only get a very basic device for this sort of money, but this is a smart buy if you need a capable machine for light use or schoolwork. There's enough power to handle that, a robust shell to keep it protected, and a 10-hour battery life that means it'll last the day.

(opens in new tab) 15. Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: $259 $144 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is a big discount on a powerful and versatile cordless stick vacuum from Shark. It offers powerful suction and a specially designed brush roll that's suitable for carpets and hard floors. The anti-hair wrap technology is a big convenience boost, too, so it won't snag in the roll. In a home where hair is a problem, this is a massive time-saver worth investing in - especially now that it's over $100 off.

(opens in new tab) 16. Roku Ultra LT HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player: was $79 now $39 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A great stocking stuffer idea, Walmart has the Roku Ultra LT streaming stick on sale for only $39 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The powerful 4K streaming device includes a MicroSD port for extra channel storage and headphones so you can crank up the volume without disturbing the whole house.

(opens in new tab) 17. iRobot Roomba i1 Robot Vacuum: $529.99 $288 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Robot vacuums are always popular Black Friday deals, and Walmart has the Roomba i1 on sale for $288 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically empties on its own.

(opens in new tab) 18. HP Pavilion 15: was $279 now $249 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This cheaper HP Pavilion 15 is a solid device for your everyday computing needs, work, and media streaming thanks to the entry-level Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. Plus, there's a reasonable 256GB SSD for all your important files and applications. It sports a slim, light, and portable design too, which is great for those always on the go.

(opens in new tab) 19. Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base: was $449, now $258 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

With over $190 off the usual price, this is a very affordable robot – and with 108 reviews on Walmart, it's currently averaging a very impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars. The inclusion of a self-emptying base solves one of the big irritations of robot vacuums, which is they need to be emptied more often than uprights. Think of the Shark as a cat and its base as a litter tray.

More Walmart Black Friday deals

