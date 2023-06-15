Verizon's Galaxy S23 deal gets you a free TV and $1,000 in savings - here's how

Verizon has just posted its best Galaxy S23 deal ever today, with the carrier throwing in a free TV for unlimited plan users.

This Verizon deal is available across all three devices in the current Galaxy S23 range and is stackable with the usual trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off. All-in-all, there's some superb value on offer here, but you will need that unlimited data plan to be eligible here - unfortunately, prepaid users cannot get on board.

The free TV in question is a 43-inch Crystal UHD TV, which isn't a super high-end model, but it's worth $400 by itself. Digging into the T&Cs for this deal, it states you can get up to $400 towards the purchase of select Samsung TVs or projectors, which likely means you can get another (perhaps more premium) model cheapy instead.

Note that this deal requires 65 days of activation on an unlimited data plan, after which you can claim your reward via the 'For you, on us' section of your account on Verizon. After you claim your code, which is limited to one per account, you can redeem it via Samsung.com.

Free TV with a Galaxy S23 at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus free 4K TV at Verizon

Verizon's latest deal on the Galaxy S23 might just be the carrier's best yet - with a free Samsung TV up for grabs alongside the usual trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 off. While you'll still need an unlimited data plan to be eligible, you're getting some serious value added on top of your plan here - with potentially a free device and TV. You can see this same deal on the Galaxy S23 Plus or the Galaxy S23 Ultra right now too.

More of today's best cell phone deals

Check out our main Samsung Galaxy S23 deals page for other retailers or see our main cell phone deals page if you're interested in devices from other brands. Alternatively, check out today's best prices on popular unlocked Android phones in your region below.