Verizon's Galaxy S23 deal gets you a free TV and $1,000 in savings - here's how

By Alex Whitelock
published

A serious freebie alongside a huge trade rebate

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung TV on light blue background with don't miss text overlay
(Image credit: Future)

Verizon has just posted its best Galaxy S23 deal ever today, with the carrier throwing in a free TV for unlimited plan users.

This Verizon deal is available across all three devices in the current Galaxy S23 range and is stackable with the usual trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off. All-in-all, there's some superb value on offer here, but you will need that unlimited data plan to be eligible here - unfortunately, prepaid users cannot get on board. 

The free TV in question is a 43-inch Crystal UHD TV, which isn't a super high-end model, but it's worth $400 by itself. Digging into the T&Cs for this deal, it states you can get up to $400 towards the purchase of select Samsung TVs or projectors, which likely means you can get another (perhaps more premium) model cheapy instead.

Note that this deal requires 65 days of activation on an unlimited data plan, after which you can claim your reward via the 'For you, on us' section of your account on Verizon. After you claim your code, which is limited to one per account, you can redeem it via Samsung.com.

Free TV with a Galaxy S23 at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus free 4K TV at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus free 4K TV at Verizon
Verizon's latest deal on the Galaxy S23 might just be the carrier's best yet - with a free Samsung TV up for grabs alongside the usual trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 off. While you'll still need an unlimited data plan to be eligible, you're getting some serious value added on top of your plan here - with potentially a free device and TV. You can see this same deal on the Galaxy S23 Plus or the Galaxy S23 Ultra right now too.

View Deal

More of today's best cell phone deals

Check out our main Samsung Galaxy S23 deals page for other retailers or see our main cell phone deals page if you're interested in devices from other brands. Alternatively, check out today's best prices on popular unlocked Android phones in your region below.

Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is deals editor at Future PLC and an all-around expert at one thing - saving readers as much cash as possible while scoring them the best products for their needs. With content that's always packed full of helpful information, no-nonsense expertise, and of course deals, Alex has also written for other leading sites such as T3 and GamesRadar. At work, you'll find him mostly covering computing, gaming, and advising people on how to save on their cell phone plans. Outside of work, you'll find him playing guitar, indulging his love for music, or down at the local climbing gym mostly hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities.