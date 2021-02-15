Unlocked Samsung phones SIM-free - the best prices in February 2021

SIM-free unlocked Samsung phones are an excellent opportunity to get your hands on a top-end handset without being tied down, over-spending on costs and allowing you to choose the exact plan that goes with it.

Whether you're after Samsung's latest and greatest in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or a bargain handset, we've got all of the options gathered for you here.

Going for an unlocked Samsung phone is likely going to be the better option overall if you can spare more money upfront. And with older handsets, you are often able to find a considerably more affordable price.

Go for Samsung's most recent launch and you're likely to see the same price offered by every retailer, but even then it's likely going to be the cheapest way to get your hands on the device.

Currently our top pick goes to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. Yes, it isn't the newest handset around but thanks to its lower price and the fact it still has expandable storage and a few other features we miss in the S21 collection, it takes the top spot.

For this guide, we've picked out TechRadar's favorite handsets from each of the manufacturer's three main families of phones. But if the phone you really want isn't listed, head to our Samsung phone deals page to compare more unlocked Samsung prices.

Read on to find all of the cheapest unlocked Samsung phones SIM-free with our complete breakdown below. Or use our SIM-free unlocked phones guide to see all of the best devices from Samsung, Apple, Google and more.

Samsung Galaxy S deals:

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Samsung's best value 2020 handset Specifications Weight: 186g Dimensions: 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.7-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3200 CPU: Snapdragon 865 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4500mAh Rear camera: 12 + 64 + 12MP Front camera: 10MP Reasons to buy + 120Hz refresh rate + Extremely high-definition screen + strong camera performance Reasons to avoid - Pretty pricey

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is no longer the newest option from Samsung with the Galaxy S21 Plus now here. However, we feel like the S20 Plus is actually the better option for most.

Due to the year it has under its belt, prices have fallen drastically in both the US and UK. And it has a super powerful screen, battery, processor and more keeping it going strong.

2. Samsung Galaxy S21 A bargain price from Samsung's 2021 line-up Specifications Screen size: 6.2-inches Resolution: 1080 x 2400 Rear camera: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Weight: 169g OS: Android 11 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4000mAh Reasons to buy + Surprisingly affordable + Powerful new processor + Impressive camera set-up Reasons to avoid - Screen quality could be better

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the latest release from the Samsung brand. While a lot has changed in it compared to last year's S20, the biggest difference is the price. The S21 has a cheaper RRP compared to the S20 before and its in line with the cost of Apple's iPhone 12.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals, despite their lower price, upgrade you to the latest processor from Samsung - the Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888. This branches out into improvements in the camera, battery life and more.

3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung's best and most powerful yet Specifications Screen size: 6.8-inches Resolution: 1440 x 3200 Rear camera: 108MP + 10MP + 10MP + 12MP Weight: 227g OS: Android 11 RAM: 12/16GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Battery: 5000mAh Reasons to buy + Samsung's most powerful phone yet + Giant battery and screen + Best camera zoom Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

Why is Samsung's best and most powerful phone not top of this list...the price. Fork out $1000/£1000+ and you can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra - one of the world's best smartphones.

It features a gigantic 5000mAh battery, a 6.8-inch 120Hz Quad HD display, Samsung's best camera performance yet and Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor (or Snapdragon 888 in the US).

On top of all of that, it is compatible with the Galaxy S pen allowing it to act like the Samsung Note series - you do have to buy the pen separately though.

4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Just like the S21 but with a few different features Specifications Screen size: 6.2-inches Resolution: 1440 x 3200 Rear camera: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Weight: 163g OS: Android 11 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4000mAh Reasons to buy + Rapidly falling price + 5G-enabled + 12-Hz refresh rate Reasons to avoid - Not Samsung's newest processor

Thanks to its age, the Samsung Galaxy S20 price is rapidly falling. It launched with a cost higher than the new S21 but currently, it is looking like the cheaper of the two choices.

And despite being older, it's actually an upgrade in certain categories. It has a better screen than the S21, a MicroSD slot, the same battery size and the same screen size. However, it does have an older design, weaker camera, an older processor and a few other specs feel dated.

5. Samsung Galaxy S9 An older Samsung device with a far cheaper price tag Specifications Weight: 163g Dimensions: 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 5.8-inch Resolution: 1440 x 2960 CPU: Snapdragon 845 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB Battery: 3000mAh Rear camera: 12MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + Super affordable + Swift biometric security + A powerful phone despite its age Reasons to avoid - An older device in Samsung's line up

Yes, it is by no means the newest device from Samsung but the Galaxy S9 provides an exceptionally affordable price for those who don't care about being on the most up to date device.

You fall back to 2018 but luckily Samsung was ahead of its time! You're getting a high-end display, a 3000mAh battery and a surprisingly competent camera array. All-in-all, if you're looking for Samsung on a budget, this is a good way to go.

6. Samsung Galaxy S10 It's a few devices old...but its still excellent Specifications Weight: 157g Dimensions: 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.1-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3040 CPU: Exynos 9820 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB/512GB Battery: 3400mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front camera: 10MP Reasons to buy + Affordable price tag + Good camera set-up + High quality display Reasons to avoid - Weaker specs compared to S20/S21

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will be a brilliant choice thanks to two factors. Because of its age, much like the S9 it has seen a significant reduction in its price, now looking more affordable than ever.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S10 was arguably one of Samsung's biggest jump ups ever, brining in new camera tech, an almost bezzle-less display and a bunch of other features.

With all of that combined, the handset feels pretty high-tech despite being older and will still perform perfectly, take great photos and allow you to watch videos in high-definition.

Samsung Galaxy A deals:

1. Samsung Galaxy A71 Samsung without the overwhelming price Specifications Screen size: 6.7-inches Resolution: 1080 x 2400 Rear camera: 32MP + 8MP + 5MP Weight: 183g OS: Android 9 (Pie) RAM: 6/8GB Storage: 128GB External storage: microSD Battery: 4500mAh Reasons to buy + Sleek design and screen + Affordable price tag + Large battery Reasons to avoid - Cameras aren't brilliant

Out of all of the Samsung A series, the Galaxy A71 feels like it will be the best choice for most people. While it is more expensive than other options, it is the perfect blend of affordability and specs.

It has a good collection of camera lenses, allowing you to get some great shots on a budget, the battery is large, the screen is good for its price and there is some good budget processing power going on as well.

Really, the Samsung Galaxy A71 thrives thanks to its position in-between budget handsets and flagship phones.

2. Samsung Galaxy A51 An affordable yet stylish Samsung phone Specifications Screen size: 6.5-inches Resolution: 1080 x 2400 Rear camera: 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Weight: 172g OS: Android 10 RAM: 4/8GB Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB External storage: Yes, microSD Battery: 4000mAh Reasons to buy + Bold OLED screen + Super affordable price + Has a headphone jack Reasons to avoid - Not the fastest phone - Fingerprint scanner can be poor

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is simply a cheaper version of the Galaxy A71 above. The design is similar, the features aren't far off, you're just taking a bit of a reduction in specs to get the costs down.

It's not the fastest handset out there but it does have a bold OLED display and a surprising feature these days - a headphone jack!

2. Samsung Galaxy A41 Samsung without the overwhelming price Specifications Screen size: 6.1-inches Resolution: 1080 x 2400 Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Weight: 152g OS: Android 10 RAM: 4GB Storage: 152GB External storage: microSD Battery: 3500mAh Reasons to buy + Lightweight and compact + Cheap + Solid camera output Reasons to avoid - Weak processor

The Samsung Galaxy A41 is all about affordability, bringing a lot of the specs down in exchange for a lowered cost. It isn't going to win any awards for its features but for the price, it's a tempting package for many.

It's lightweight, has a solid camera performance and a suprisingly decent battery and screen all things considered.

2. Samsung Galaxy A20e Samsung for those on a tight budget Specifications Screen size: 5.8-inches Resolution: 720 x 1560 Rear camera: 13MP + 5MP Weight: 141g OS: Android 10 RAM: 3GB Storage: 32GB External storage: microSD Battery: 3000mAh Reasons to buy + Very low price + Solid speakers + Strong camera for price Reasons to avoid - Weak battery - Low quality display

This really is the phone for those who like Samsung but want to pay the minimal price. It comes in way below other Samsung handsets and while the battery and display are nothing to shout about, it does have a pretty solid speaker setup and a camera performance that is suprising!

Samsung Galaxy Note deals:

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra The best Samsung Note device yet Specifications Screen size: 6.9-inches Resolution: 1080 x 2400 Rear camera: 108MP + 12MP + 12MP Weight: 208g OS: Android10 RAM: 12GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB External storage: microSD Battery: 4500mAh Reasons to buy + Samsung's most powerful Note + Excellent camera zoom + Upgraded S pen functionality Reasons to avoid - Big price tag

This is the best Samsung Note device out there and next to the Samsung S21 Ultra, one of Samsung's most powerful handsets yet. However, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is also one of the most expensive options.

It has a high-powered camera set-up with excellent zoom functions, the S Pen with a host of upgraded features, a powerful processor, large battery, high-definition display and much more.

2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 A cheaper alternative to the Note 20 Ultra Specifications Screen size: 6.7-inches Resolution: 1080 x 2400 Rear camera: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Weight: 192g OS: Android 10 RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB External storage: No Battery: 4300mAh Reasons to buy + More affordable than the Ultra + Strong performance + Versatile camera Reasons to avoid - Expensive for the specs - Only has a 60Hz refresh rate

This is the more affordable version of the Note 20 Ultra, offering a similar design and much of the same functionality...without the £1000/$1000+ price tag!

However, while it still has the same S pen and an overall strong performance, it is lacking in certain areas. There's no 60Hz refresh rate and we would have hoped for a better display!

3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 An older but still excellent handset Specifications Screen size: 6.3-inches Resolution: 1080 x 2280 Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Weight: 168g OS: Android 10 RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB External storage: microSD Battery: 3500mAh Reasons to buy + More affordable for a Note device + Good one handed size + Great video camera Reasons to avoid - Only a Full HD display - battery life could be better

Go back to the older series of Note handsets and you could save a decent amount of cash. Due to its age, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has come way down in price while still supplying you with the Note's tall screen and S pen functionality.

It fits well into one hand and has an excellent video camera. However, it does only have a Full HD display.

