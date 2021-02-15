Unlocked Samsung phones SIM-free - the best prices in February 2021

SIM-free unlocked Samsung phones are an excellent opportunity to get your hands on a top-end handset without being tied down, over-spending on costs and allowing you to choose the exact plan that goes with it.
Whether you're after Samsung's latest and greatest in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or a bargain handset, we've got all of the options gathered for you here.
Going for an unlocked Samsung phone is likely going to be the better option overall if you can spare more money upfront. And with older handsets, you are often able to find a considerably more affordable price.
Go for Samsung's most recent launch and you're likely to see the same price offered by every retailer, but even then it's likely going to be the cheapest way to get your hands on the device.
Currently our top pick goes to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. Yes, it isn't the newest handset around but thanks to its lower price and the fact it still has expandable storage and a few other features we miss in the S21 collection, it takes the top spot.
For this guide, we've picked out TechRadar's favorite handsets from each of the manufacturer's three main families of phones. But if the phone you really want isn't listed, head to our Samsung phone deals page to compare more unlocked Samsung prices.
Read on to find all of the cheapest unlocked Samsung phones SIM-free with our complete breakdown below. Or use our SIM-free unlocked phones guide to see all of the best devices from Samsung, Apple, Google and more.
Samsung Galaxy S deals:
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is no longer the newest option from Samsung with the Galaxy S21 Plus now here. However, we feel like the S20 Plus is actually the better option for most.
Due to the year it has under its belt, prices have fallen drastically in both the US and UK. And it has a super powerful screen, battery, processor and more keeping it going strong.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the latest release from the Samsung brand. While a lot has changed in it compared to last year's S20, the biggest difference is the price. The S21 has a cheaper RRP compared to the S20 before and its in line with the cost of Apple's iPhone 12.
Samsung Galaxy S21 deals, despite their lower price, upgrade you to the latest processor from Samsung - the Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888. This branches out into improvements in the camera, battery life and more.
Why is Samsung's best and most powerful phone not top of this list...the price. Fork out $1000/£1000+ and you can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra - one of the world's best smartphones.
It features a gigantic 5000mAh battery, a 6.8-inch 120Hz Quad HD display, Samsung's best camera performance yet and Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor (or Snapdragon 888 in the US).
On top of all of that, it is compatible with the Galaxy S pen allowing it to act like the Samsung Note series - you do have to buy the pen separately though.
Thanks to its age, the Samsung Galaxy S20 price is rapidly falling. It launched with a cost higher than the new S21 but currently, it is looking like the cheaper of the two choices.
And despite being older, it's actually an upgrade in certain categories. It has a better screen than the S21, a MicroSD slot, the same battery size and the same screen size. However, it does have an older design, weaker camera, an older processor and a few other specs feel dated.
Yes, it is by no means the newest device from Samsung but the Galaxy S9 provides an exceptionally affordable price for those who don't care about being on the most up to date device.
You fall back to 2018 but luckily Samsung was ahead of its time! You're getting a high-end display, a 3000mAh battery and a surprisingly competent camera array. All-in-all, if you're looking for Samsung on a budget, this is a good way to go.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 will be a brilliant choice thanks to two factors. Because of its age, much like the S9 it has seen a significant reduction in its price, now looking more affordable than ever.
However, the Samsung Galaxy S10 was arguably one of Samsung's biggest jump ups ever, brining in new camera tech, an almost bezzle-less display and a bunch of other features.
With all of that combined, the handset feels pretty high-tech despite being older and will still perform perfectly, take great photos and allow you to watch videos in high-definition.
Samsung Galaxy A deals:
Out of all of the Samsung A series, the Galaxy A71 feels like it will be the best choice for most people. While it is more expensive than other options, it is the perfect blend of affordability and specs.
It has a good collection of camera lenses, allowing you to get some great shots on a budget, the battery is large, the screen is good for its price and there is some good budget processing power going on as well.
Really, the Samsung Galaxy A71 thrives thanks to its position in-between budget handsets and flagship phones.
The Samsung Galaxy A51 is simply a cheaper version of the Galaxy A71 above. The design is similar, the features aren't far off, you're just taking a bit of a reduction in specs to get the costs down.
It's not the fastest handset out there but it does have a bold OLED display and a surprising feature these days - a headphone jack!
The Samsung Galaxy A41 is all about affordability, bringing a lot of the specs down in exchange for a lowered cost. It isn't going to win any awards for its features but for the price, it's a tempting package for many.
It's lightweight, has a solid camera performance and a suprisingly decent battery and screen all things considered.
This really is the phone for those who like Samsung but want to pay the minimal price. It comes in way below other Samsung handsets and while the battery and display are nothing to shout about, it does have a pretty solid speaker setup and a camera performance that is suprising!
Samsung Galaxy Note deals:
This is the best Samsung Note device out there and next to the Samsung S21 Ultra, one of Samsung's most powerful handsets yet. However, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is also one of the most expensive options.
It has a high-powered camera set-up with excellent zoom functions, the S Pen with a host of upgraded features, a powerful processor, large battery, high-definition display and much more.
This is the more affordable version of the Note 20 Ultra, offering a similar design and much of the same functionality...without the £1000/$1000+ price tag!
However, while it still has the same S pen and an overall strong performance, it is lacking in certain areas. There's no 60Hz refresh rate and we would have hoped for a better display!
Go back to the older series of Note handsets and you could save a decent amount of cash. Due to its age, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has come way down in price while still supplying you with the Note's tall screen and S pen functionality.
It fits well into one hand and has an excellent video camera. However, it does only have a Full HD display.
