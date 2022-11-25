This ridiculous Braun shaver discount is the best Black Friday deal I've seen so far

Hold the phone! Black Friday proper has finally arrived in the UK, and the east coast of the US isn't far behind. Black Friday deals have been appearing on either side of the pond for several days now, but we're expecting the next 24 hours to deliver the crème de la crème of this year's discounts.

We're tracking all manner of deals here at TechRadar, but no saving has struck me quite as much as Amazon's latest offer on Braun's Series 9 Pro electric shaver. In the US, this market-leading trimmer is now available for 21% less than usual ($260 down from $329.99) (opens in new tab), but those in the UK can save even more money thanks to a whopping 60% off deal (which has the trimmer at £199.99, down from £500) (opens in new tab).

Yes, you read that right: if you're in the UK, you can pick up Braun's best-ever beard trimmer for under £200. I'm in the process of reviewing the Series 9 Pro for our best electric razors and beard trimmers guide, and honestly, my biggest gripe so far concerns its astronomical retail price. Black Friday, though, has made that figure much, much more reasonable, meaning the Series 9 Pro is an easier recommendation than ever right now. If you're keen to upgrade your shaving game in 2022, now is absolutely the time to do so.

Today's best Black Friday Braun deals

(opens in new tab) Braun Series 9 Pro Electric Shaver with SmartCare Cleaning Center: was £500 now £199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is currently offering the excellent Braun Series 9 Pro for just £199.99, which is only a few pounds shy of being the best deal we've ever seen for this particular trimmer. For a whopping 60% less than usual, you'll get Braun's best-in-class shaver, a 5-in-1 cleaning centre and a travel charge case. The German brand claims that the Series 9 Pro will last you seven years – what's £200 for almost a decade's worth of use?

(opens in new tab) Braun Series 9 Pro Electric Shaver with SmartCare Cleaning Center: was $329.99 now $260 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can pick up the black or silver version of the Series 9 Pro for 21% less at Amazon in the US right now. Oddly, Braun products retail for slightly cheaper in the US than they do in the UK, but the 9 Pro's deal saving on this side of the pond isn't as good as its overseas counterpart. Still, 21% off on Braun's best-ever trimmer is still a great Black Friday deal, especially when you're getting so many accessories bundled into one package.

If you're in the market for a cheaper Braun trimmer, Amazon is offering discounts across the brand's range in both the US (opens in new tab) and UK (opens in new tab) (the Series 3, 5 and 7 are all on sale right now).

