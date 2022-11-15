This rare iPad deal gets you 15% off the 2021 model ahead of Black Friday

It’s the week before Black Friday, and now’s the time when we see early deals rolling in. This deal on the iPad 10.2 (2021) is the first to catch our attention this week – it’s 15% off the retail price, which might not sound like much, but we rarely see discounts of more than 10% on Apple products.

The 15% saving comes courtesy of Amazon and it brings the price down to AU$879, which is AU$150 off the retail price. Even with the discount, this iPad deal (opens in new tab) is still quite an investment, and that’s because it’s an iPad that comes with the lot – 256GB of storage, plus Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity.

If you don’t need large amounts of onboard storage, you can also opt for this iPad with 64GB of storage, plus Wi-Fi and cellular (opens in new tab). The 64GB model is only 10% off though, making the final price AU$699 (down from AU$779). In either case, these deals on last year’s iPad work out cheaper than what you’d pay for the newer iPad 10.9 (2022).

(opens in new tab) iPad 10.2 (2021, 256GB, Wi-Fi + cellular) | AU$1,029 AU$879 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$150) This iPad deal comes on the 2021 model, but we still think it’s an excellent choice (we did give it 4.5 stars in our review (opens in new tab) after all). Note that this deal comes on the version with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, so you’ll only really get your money’s worth by getting a mobile data plan for the device. That means you can take it almost anywhere, and get mobile reception.

It’s not only the regular iPad that’s discounted ahead of Black Friday – we’ve also spotted a deal on the iPad mini (2021). The maximum discount that’s now available on the petite iPad mini is 13% off, bringing the price down to AU$719 (that’s AU$110 off).

The mini version of Apple’s tablet is designed to be compact, easily portable and able to use in one hand. It’s got an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, which some may prefer to the 10.2-inch Retina display found on the regular iPad we’ve highlighted above. The mini is also more powerful, with an A15 Bionic processor compared to the standard iPad’s lesser A13.

(opens in new tab) iPad mini (2021, 64GB, Wi-Fi) | AU$829 AU$719 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$110) This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on the iPad mini, as it dropped to an astounding AU$599 on eBay during EOFY. We’ve seen it come down to AU$699 more recently, but if you’re keen to buy it now, this isn’t a bad deal. If you’re able to wait until closer to Black Friday, it may be worth doing so, but it’s really impossible to know these things.

If you’re keen to see what November 25 will bring on other Apple products, you can follow our dedicated guide to Black Friday Apple deals.