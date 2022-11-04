Samsung reportedly expects Apple to launch a foldable iPad in 2024

Audio player loading…

If you were disappointed by the modest upgrades found on the recently launched iPad Pro (2022), then 2024’s iPad releases could be what you’re waiting for, as it might be the year we see Apple's first foldable iPad.

That’s according to The Elec (opens in new tab) (via Apple Insider (opens in new tab)), which claims that during a recent meeting with suppliers, Samsung said that it expects Apple to launch its first foldable devices in 2024 – but that these will initially be tablets or notebooks, rather than smartphones.

Effectively, if you’re waiting for an iPhone Flip, you probably shouldn't expect one until 2025 at the earliest, however, the wait for a foldable iPad could be a little shorter.

In the same meeting, Samsung apparently claimed that it expects the foldable market to grow 80% per year by 2025 – which might, in part, be due to Apple’s predicted entry into the market.

Samsung also apparently detailed some of the improvements it wants to make to future foldables; including making them more durable, having a dedicated S Pen slot on its own devices, reducing the prominence of the crease on the screen, improving the cameras, and making foldable devices generally thinner and lighter.

Interestingly, The Elec claims that Samsung had also wanted higher-end cameras on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but had abandoned that plan due to weight and thickness issues.

The camera hardware on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the phone’s main limitations – particularly when compared to the more affordable Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. So, if the company can improve the cameras in future, then its foldable phones could become all the more tempting, and it sounds like improving cameras is a priority for the company.

An iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) (Image credit: Future)

Analysis: it’s not the first time we’ve heard of a foldable iPad in 2024

Samsung’s claim that we might see a foldable iPad in 2024 may sound familiar, because we recently heard the exact same claim from analyst firm CCS Insight.

Now, it’s possible that Samsung is just parroting that same claim, but given Samsung supplies components to Apple, the company likely also has some inside information on the matter, so may well have come to the same conclusion, separately.

With two sources now pointing to 2024 it’s looking quite likely that this really is when we’ll see the first foldable iPad – but the two sources also agree that a foldable iPhone is further out, so don’t count on seeing an iPhone Flip on our list of the best foldable phones anytime soon.