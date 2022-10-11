This Fitbit Inspire 2 deal is the cheapest Fitbit on Amazon right now

Amazon's Early Access sale (otherwise known as Prime Day in October) is running over the next two days, offering Prime customers the chance to grab the best discounts before Black Friday, before the Christmas period... before anyone else, in fact.

There are tons of great discounts available on health and wellness tech, from electric toothbrushes to smart scales, but the best Fitbit deals are among some of the top fitness deals we've seen on the site so far. The UK in particular is seeing some absolutely stellar bargains as Amazon attempts to clear old Fitbit stock to make way for the influx of new devices.

However, just because the tech is last generation's, it doesn't mean the deals aren't good value. In fact, quite the opposite: this Fitbit Inspire 2 deal might be the best value Fitbit bargain we've seen to date. Fancy finding more deals like this? Check out our regularly-updated Prime Day live blog, too.

Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 UK deal here:

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2 £89.99 £37.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest way to get a year of Fitbit Premium and a great fitness tracker. At less than half price, it's much better value than the updated Inspire 3, which gives you a few updated features and only six months of the Premium service. Get this deal now, before all the old stock goes.

The reason this deal is such good value is two-fold: the Inspire 3, which launched last month, isn't that much better than the Inspire 2 from a technical standpoint. Its biggest loss, by far, is reducing the free trial of Fitbit Premium from one year to six months, in line with all the other devices in Fitbit's stable.

Fitbit Premium is a great service offering advanced sleep, exercise and health metrics. It costs £7.99 a month in the UK, and the Inspire range used to be the best-value way to obtain a year's Premium subscription. Not anymore.

The Inspire 2 still comes with one year's worth of Premium free, and the device is about to be discontinued. Bagging it at its rock-bottom, cheapest-ever price means you not only get a great fitness tracker, but a year's worth of Fitbit Premium, all for under £40: a stellar deal however you slice it. Once the Inspire 2 is no longer on shelves in a short time, this deal will be gone.

Want something a bit more advanced? Check out some of Amazon's other early access Fitbit deals below:

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5 £169.99 £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the lowest price the Charge 5 has ever been. You can get additional features such as the Daily Readiness Score, a bright AMOLED screen which showcases animations, metrics and guided workouts, built-in GPS and seven days of battery life.