The Google Pixel 7a is already 10% off in Australia – and it’s only a week old!

Google Pixel 7a 5G (128GB) (opens in new tab)

Was: AU$749

Now: AU$674.10 at JB Hi-Fi with code CLICKFRENZY23 (opens in new tab)

Colour options: Sea: AU$674.10 (opens in new tab) | Charcoal: AU$674.10 (opens in new tab) | Snow: AU$674.10 (opens in new tab)

Overview: As the latest handset from Google, you can expect to see some nice upgrades in the Google Pixel 7a. Overall these improve on the Google Pixel 6a, but it makes a sacrifice when it comes to battery.

Key features: Android OS, Tensor G2 chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 6.1-inch OLED display (90Hz), 4,385 mAh battery, wireless charging, 64MP main + 13MP wide-angle rear cameras, 13MP front camera

Product launched: May 10, 2023

Price history: At only a week old at the time of writing, this is the first actual discount we’ve seen on the Google Pixel 7a. While there were a few Google Pixel 7a deals that came with bonus credit or accessories, it has steadily sat around AU$749 since its launch. Though Officeworks has offered it at a AU$2 discount, this AU$74.90 saving from JB Hi-Fi is currently the biggest.

Price comparison: Officeworks: AU$747 with bonus Pixel Buds (opens in new tab) | Google Store: AU$749 with AU$150 Google Store credit (opens in new tab)

Reviews consensus: The Google Pixel 7a keeps the slim and stylish design of its predecessor, the Google Pixel 6a, while adding some additional ‘oomph’ to its performance thanks to the Tensor G2 chip. While this is a welcome upgrade for Google’s mid-range phone, it does come at the cost of battery life, with most reviewers struggling to get a full day’s worth out of the phone. However, its updated 90Hz OLED display, selection of cameras and wireless charging support bring new life into a familiar design.

TechRadar: ★★★ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★ (opens in new tab) | T3: ★★★★ (opens in new tab) | Android Central: ★★★★½ (opens in new tab)

Buy it if: You want a phone for taking photos. With some big improvements over the Pixel 6a, the Google Pixel 7a takes better low-light images and packs a nice 64MP main camera for some fantastic shots. This along with a suite of easy to use editing tricks such as Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser makes the Pixel 7a a great phone for capturing all those special moments.

Don’t buy if: You need something with a long battery life. While the Google Pixel 7a packs a surprising punch with performance, it’s at the cost of battery life. Along with a slow charge, if you need a phone that will go the distance without regular recharging intervals then you’d be better off picking up something else.