The best Samsung Black Friday soundbar deal so far offers Dolby Atmos for less

After a good Black Friday soundbar deal? This surround sound system from Samsung is currently on sale at Best Buy, and it looks like you’re getting a lot for the money.

Previously $799, the Samsung HW-Q750B is now just $479 (opens in new tab), making for a tempting $320 saving on this multi-part audio system.

For the price you get a 5.1.2 channel system, featuring the soundbar, a wireless subwoofer, and two rear speakers alongside a wireless module. While single-unit soundbars can often offer something close to ‘3D sound’, this sound system will ensure you’re able to get audio directed at you from all directions, creating a theater-like surround sound to enhance your experience of watching movies, TV shows or games in your home. At this price, it's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen at all.

Today's best Black Friday soundbar deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-Q750B Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $799 now $479 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This is an incredible amount of Dolby Atmos sound for this price. This is basically the Samsung HW-Q700B soundbar and subwoofer, but with two rear speakers bundled in. Considering the Q700B alone costs the same as this bundle, you're getting a phenomenal package. It creates a 5.2.1-channel system, with three channels from the soundbar, two rear channels, two real upfiring channels, and the subwoofer. Samsung's SpaceFit tech does a great job of tailoring the sound to your environment, too. This is the best-value soundbar package with rears we've seen this year so far.

With Dolby Atmos support, this sound system is able to output detailed, three-dimensional sound, with the multi-unit speaker array to back it up. The size of the soundbar makes it ideal for TVs between 48 inches and 75 inches.

The Samsung HW-Q750B supports AirPlay 2 for connecting compatible Apple products, as well as Google Chromecast, and features Adaptive Sound to optimize voices and SFX when playing games or watching blockbuster films. You can also connect an Amazon Echo or Google Assistant-enabled device to activate voice controls.

Some Samsung TV owners will be able to benefit from SpaceFit Sound, too, which adds further sound calibration based on the size and shape of the room it’s in – but you’ll need a Q70 Series TV or above from 2021 onwards.

Regardless, this 40% saving is definitely worth considering for anyone looking at upgrading their home theater system.

