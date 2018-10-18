The best iPhone XR pre-order plans and prices in Australia

If you found the iPhone XS to be 'XS'ively priced, and its bigger sibling Max to be even worse, then the iPhone XR (pronounced "ten R") may somewhat ease your wallet's pain.

Apple is claiming the iPhone XR is "brilliant in every way", and while it does make some specification concessions when put up against the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, it manages to brilliantly shave off some of its cost while keeping many of its siblings key traits.

Under the hood, the XR is powered by the all-new A12 Bionic chip, and on the phone's face you'll notice a gorgeous 6.1-inch Liquid Retina all-screen display (with the characteristic notch, of course).

There's also true-depth Face ID, IP67 water resistance, wireless charging, and plenty of the iPhone X-series lead features, although one of the most notable differences is the XR's single-lens rear camera rather than the dual-lens found on the XS and XS Max.

How much does the iPhone XR cost in Australia?

While the iPhone XR hasn't launched with quite the same eye-watering prices as last year's iPhone X, you still won't be paying any less than $1,229 to get your hands on this "affordable" Apple handset. However, when put up next to the starting prices of the iPhone XS and XS Max (from $1,629 and $1,799 respectively), the XR doesn't look so bad.

Similar to the iPhone 5C, the XR is offering up an exciting array of colours at launch, including white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (Product)Red.

You'll also be able to score the handset in three different storage configurations, with prices to reflect the increments:

64GB: $1,229 AUD

128GB: $1,299 AUD

256GB: $1,479 AUD

When can I buy the Apple iPhone XR?

Apple has stuck to its usual routine – announcing the phones, then opening pre-orders a couple of days after that, with the products hitting shelves on a later date.

This year, the new 2018 range of iPhones were announced during the wee hours of September 13 in Australia, but the pre-orders for the iPhone XR weren't to open until Friday, October 19 at 6:01pm AEST. You’ll be able to order the handset directly from Apple, but also on a plan from Telstra, Vodafone and Optus.

If you pre-order, it will take another week before you receive the handset, with the official release date for Apple’s latest flagship set for next Friday, October 26.

iPhone XR plans

For those that don't want to burn all their cash on an outright handset, a plan is likely to be the go for you. There's usually a little something extra in the way of bonuses thrown in as well, so when the pre-orders go live, we'll sort through everything on offer and hand-pick the best plans and prices available in Australia.