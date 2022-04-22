The Apple iPad Pro 11 is now just $699 at Amazon - its cheapest price all year

The latest Apple iPad Pro 11 M1 is just $699 today at Amazon - a full $100 off retail and the cheapest price we've seen all year.

Unlike other models, true iPad deals on this powerful and premium tablet are rare. It's regularly been $50 off over the past few months but today's price is one we haven't seen since way back in early November last year. This is a very popular tablet - one of the most popular iPads in fact - so truly big price cuts like this $100 discount are thin on the ground.

A full year since its release, the Apple iPad Pro 11 remains the tablet of choice if you're looking for true near-laptop performance in an easy-to-use slate. With the much-lauded Apple M1 chip under the hood, you'll easily zip through design work, browsing, and any intensive applications you can throw at this tablet, all while having enough battery life for all-day use. As you'd expect, the iPad Pro 11 also has a gorgeous display - in this case, a Liquid Retina mini-LED IPS screen that's capable of excellent color fidelity and a 120Hz refresh rate.

If you're looking for something a little bit cheaper, you could also consider the new Apple iPad Air 2022 - which is also on sale on Amazon today for $569.99 (was $599). This mid-range tablet also features a shiny M1 chip and a great display, although at the sacrifice of storage space, a poorer camera, and no facial recognition tech. Overall, we think the iPad Pro is the better buy at today's prices but both are fantastic tablets in their own right.

Outside the US? Check out today's best iPad deals in your region down below.

iPad Pro 11 at cheapest ever price on Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021, 128GB): $799 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - It's been over six months since we last saw this price on the stunning new Apple iPad 11 at Amazon. It's the lowest yet on the premium tablet that features a powerful M1 chip, all-day battery life, and a gorgeous 11-inch Liquid Retina display. If you're a designer, professional, or simply someone with a bit of cash to spend this is a fantastic premium tablet to consider.

