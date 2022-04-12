The Apple AirPods 3 are on sale for $149.99 - the best AirPods deal this week

It's a fantastic time for AirPods deals from Amazon right now, with the retail giant offering impressive discounts on Apple's best-selling earbuds lineup. Our favorite bargain is the Apple AirPods 3, which are now on sale for just $149.99 (was $179) (opens in new tab). That's the best deal we've seen in months and just $10 more than the record-low price.



The Apple AirPods 3 were released in October of last year and feature a new design that resembles the AirPods Pro with shorter stems that include touch-capacitive force sensors for easy controls. You're also getting improved sound with spatial audio, resulting in a more immersive experience and a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time.



Amazon also has the best-selling AirPods Pro marked down to $189 (was $249) (opens in new tab) and the AirPods 2 on sale for just $99.99 (was $159) (opens in new tab) - the lowest price of 2022.

Today's best AirPods deal

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $29.01 - Amazon just dropped the Apple AirPods 3 to $149.99. That's the best deal we've seen in months and just $10 more than the record-low price. The AirPods come with a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

More AirPods deals

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - If you're looking for the cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for just $99. That's a massive $59 discount and just $10 more than the record-low price. The 2019 AirPods include a wired charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189 at Amazon

Save $60 - Amazon also has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $189 right now. That's a $60 discount and $30 more than the Black Friday record-low price. The AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

