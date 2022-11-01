13 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals you can get right now

Early Amazon Black Friday deals are live, and today's offers don't disappoint. While the retailer typically holds back its best offers for its official Black Friday 2022 sale, Amazon is offering record-low prices right now on TVs, Fire tablets, air fryers, Fire TV sticks, vacuums, iPads, and so much more. We've scoured the site to bring you the 13 best Black Friday deals from Amazon that are almost too good to be true.



Today's best early Amazon Black Friday deals are on its own devices, like the best-selling Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for only $19.99 (opens in new tab), the Fire HD 10 Tablet down to $74.99 (opens in new tab), and a massive 50% discount (opens in new tab) on the Echo smart speaker.



Other highlights include our best-rated TV of 2022, the LG C2 OLED TV, on sale for $1,296.99 (opens in new tab), the top-rated iRobot Roomba vacuum marked down to $179 (opens in new tab), and the popular Bissell portable carpet cleaner on sale for $119.99 (opens in new tab).



You'll find more of today's best early Amazon Black Friday deals below, most of which include lowest-ever offers, which means we don't expect the price to drop any further at Amazon's official Black Friday sale.

See more epic holiday deals from Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 13 best Amazon Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Always an Amazon Black Friday best-seller, you can grab the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for $19.99 - just $3 more than the record-low price. A great stocking stuffer idea, the budget streaming player, allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon has a massive 50% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K which brings the price down to a record-low of $24.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - A great gift idea, Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the best-selling Echo smart speaker down to a record-low price of $49.99. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

(opens in new tab) All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $129.99 $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - The 2nd generation Amazon Echo Show 8 is getting a $60 discount which brings the price down to an all-time low of $69.99. The 2021 smart home display allows you to make video calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices with this Alexa-enabled smart display.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 https://www.amazon.com/Fire-HD-10-tablet/dp/B08F6B347L?ref_=Oct_DLandingS_D_732cadc1_60&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the powerful Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $74.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 10-inch tablet packs an octa-core processor and 50% more RAM than the previous generation. The 2021 tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Crest 3D Whitestrips: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - This is the one item I buy every Black Friday - Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale and today's early Black Friday deal brings the price down to just $34.99 - the lowest price ever. You're getting 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time at all.

(opens in new tab) Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer: $69.99 $48 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $21.99 - Always a hot item during Black Friday, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for $48 - just $3 more than the record-low price. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe: $129.95 $79.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Named Techradar's best fitness tracker of 2021 (opens in new tab), the Fitbit Luxe features a stylish design, excellent activity tracking, and provides up to five days of battery life. Amazon's early Black Friday deals has dropped the fitness tracker to $79.95, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for the ultra-thin activity tracker.

(opens in new tab) Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: $129.99 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Air fryers are always popular during the Black Friday deals event, and Amazon has this best-selling Ninja model on sale for $99. The four-quart air fryer has over 39,000 positive reviews on Amazon and can not only air fry but crisp, roast, reheat, and dehydrates food for quick and easy meals.

(opens in new tab) Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner: $139.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Bissell's portable carpet cleaners have become all the rage, and Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $119.99 - the best deal we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: $274 $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $95 - One of our favorite early Black Friday deals is the best-selling iRobot Roomba vacuum on sale for a record-low of just $179, which is an incredible price for a robot vacuum. The iRobot 694 features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - If you're looking for a cheap TV deal from Amazon's early Black Friday deals, you can grab this Insignia 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $249.99 - just $10 more than the record-low. The 50-inch display packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $300, which is an incredible value.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,799.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $503 - Another favorite Amazon Black Friday deal is LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

See more bargains in our Black Friday TV deals guide, and look forward to upcoming bargains at the Black Friday Apple deals event.