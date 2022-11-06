25 Black Friday deals on gifts from Amazon: 40% off Keurig, TVs, iPads, vacuums, more

While we're still weeks away from the official 2022 Black Friday sale, Amazon is giving us a sneak peek with early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. The retailer's Black Friday deals include fantastic offers on gift ideas from brands like Keurig, Apple, and Roomba on coffee makers, TVs, iPads, vacuums, and so much more.



We've combed through all the offers to bring you Amazon's 25 best Black Friday deals on gifts, and we've included a range of prices and items so there's something for everyone on your list. Our favorite deals include the best-selling Keurig K-Mini coffee maker down to a record-low price of $49.99 (opens in new tab), the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on sale for $39.99 (opens in new tab), and the top-rated Ninja Mini air fryer marked down to $59.99 (opens in new tab) - the cheapest price we've ever seen.



If you're looking for budget ideas, Amazon has the Fire TV Stick Lite for just $19.99 (opens in new tab) and the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (with over 210,000 positive reviews) on sale for $29.99 (opens in new tab).



You'll find more of today's best early Amazon Black Friday deals for gifts below, most of which include lowest-ever offers, which means we don't expect the price to drop much further (if any) at Amazon's official Black Friday sale.

25 of the best Black Friday deals on gifts

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - There's a massive 50% discount on Keurig’s entry-level coffee at Amazon, taking the price back to $49.99 - which is the lowest we've seen it over the last few years (including on Black Friday). This compact single-serve coffee machine uses K-Cup pods, and it's just 5 inches wide, making it a great fit for space-tight kitchens. It has an average score of 4.6/5 from over 70,000 user reviews on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Wool Dryer Balls: $29.95 $15.16 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $14.79 - At just $15.96, these wool dryer balls are an easy buy, with over 61,000 positive reviews on Amazon. The best-selling 6-pack of dryer balls replaces dryer sheets and liquid fabric softeners to soften your clothes naturally and can even shorten dryer time.

(opens in new tab) Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set: $49.99 $15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $34 - Treat yourself or a loved one with a new set of bed sheets with this fantastic early Black Friday deal that brings the Queen Size sheets down to just $15.99. The super soft sheets are available in several different color choices and include fitted and flat sheets and pillowcases with deep pockets. With over 134,000 positive reviews and a record-low sale price of $15.99 - this early Black Friday deal is a no-brainer for those looking for new sheets.

(opens in new tab) Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - A great idea for anyone on your list, these top-rated pillows were a best-seller at this year's Black Friday sale, and the queen-size pillow set is currently on sale for $29.99 when you apply the additional 40% coupon at checkout. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?

(opens in new tab) Crest 3D Whitestrips: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - This is the one item I buy every Black Friday - Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale and today's early Black Friday deal brings the price down to just $34.99 - the lowest price ever. You're getting 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time at all.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Auto: $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $35 - For those looking to take Alexa on the road, the Amazon Echo Auto is looking particularly tempting right now. You're grabbing this excellent gadget for its lowest price yet here, which is even more impressive considering we rarely see too many discounts on this device outside of sales periods.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - A perfect stocking stuffer gift idea, Amazon has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for $19.99 - just $3 more than the record-low price. A great stocking stuffer idea, the budget streaming player, allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon has a massive 50% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K which brings the price down to a record-low of $24.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $64.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $18 - Get the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell Wired down to a record-low price of $39.99 at Amazon. The Alexa-enabled doorbell is installed using your existing doorbell wiring, so you'll get non-stop power and won't have to worry about replacing the battery.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - A great gift idea, Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the best-selling Echo smart speaker down to a record-low price of $49.99. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

(opens in new tab) All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $129.99 $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - The 2nd generation Amazon Echo Show 8 is getting a $60 discount which brings the price down to an all-time low of $69.99. The 2021 smart home display allows you to make video calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices with this Alexa-enabled smart display.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the powerful Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $74.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 10-inch tablet packs an octa-core processor and 50% more RAM than the previous generation. The 2021 tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer: $69.99 $48 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $21.99 - Always a hot item during Black Friday, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for $48 - just $3 more than the record-low price. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe: $129.95 $79.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Named Techradar's best fitness tracker of 2022 (opens in new tab), the Fitbit Luxe features a stylish design, excellent activity tracking, and provides up to five days of battery life. Amazon's early Black Friday deals has dropped the fitness tracker to $79.95, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for the ultra-thin activity tracker.

(opens in new tab) Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer: $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Air fryers are always popular gift ideas during the Black Friday deals event, and Amazon has this best-selling Ninja mini on sale for $59.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The two-quart air fryer has over 40,000 positive reviews on Amazon and can whip up your favorite fried foods in no time with the turn of the dial.

(opens in new tab) Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner: $139.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Bissell's portable carpet cleaners have become all the rage, and Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $119.99 - the best deal we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: $274 $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $95 - One of our favorite early Black Friday deals is the best-selling iRobot Roomba vacuum on sale for a record-low of just $179, which is an incredible price for a robot vacuum. The iRobot 694 features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

(opens in new tab) GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker: $629 $529 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - The GE nugget ice maker is on my Christmas wish list this year, and Amazon might make my dreams come true with this early Black Friday deal that brings the price down to a record low of $529. The countertop ice maker makes chewable, crunchable ice and features built-in wifi and voice control.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini (2021): $499 $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – Amazon has the 2021 iPad mini back down to a record-low price of $399. You're getting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. This early Black Friday deal is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - If you're looking for a MacBook in today's Black Friday deals, Amazon has slashed the price of the 2020 MacBook Air down to $799 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The powerful 13-inch laptop delivers excellent performance thanks to Apple's M1 Chip and includes an ultra-thin design and an impressive battery life. It's fantastic value for money and the best deal you can find.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2022): $89.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - This 24-inch Insignia set is on sale for a record-low price of just $79.99, and it's the cheapest Black Friday TV deal we've spotted so far. While the Insignia F20-Series display lacks 4K capabilities, the HD TV does include smart features with the Fire operating system and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - If you're looking for a cheap TV deal from Amazon's early Black Friday deals, you can grab this Insignia 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $249.99 - just $10 more than the record-low. The 50-inch display packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $300, which is an incredible value.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV (2021): $509.99 $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - Amazon's early Black Friday TV deals also has the 50-inch Omni Series TV on sale for a record-low price of $399.99. The 4K Ultra HD TV includes Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR 10, the Fire TV operating system for seamless streaming, and works with Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,499.99 $999.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - If you're looking for a premium TV deal, Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has Samsung's 55-inch The Frame TV marked down to $999.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display. The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,799.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $503 - Another favorite Amazon Black Friday deal is LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

