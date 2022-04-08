TCL's 55-inch QLED TV gets $330 slashed off price at Best Buy's 3-day sale

If you want to score a premium QLED display for less, then you'll love this fantastic deal we've spotted at Best Buy's 3-day sale. For a limited time, you can get the TCL 55-inch QLED smart TV on sale for just $619.99 (was $949.99) (opens in new tab). That's a massive $330 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display.
The TCL 6-Series QLED TV is packed with premium features at a fantastic price, delivering a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the Quantum Dot and Mini LED technology. You're also getting the Roku experience for seamless streaming and voice control built-in, so you can launch movies, browse shows and control the volume completely hands-free.
As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the TCL 6-series TV and an incredible deal for a mid-size QLED display. The Best Buy 3-day sale (opens in new tab) ends on Sunday at Midnight, so you should snag this bargain now before it's too late.
QLED TV deal at Best Buy
TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Roku QLED TV:
$949.99 $619.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $330 - You can get this 66-inch Roku QLED TV from TCL on sale for just $619.99 at Best Buy's 3-day sale. That's the lowest price we've seen and an incredible deal for a feature-packed QLED display. You're getting a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.
More TV deals
