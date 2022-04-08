TCL's 55-inch QLED TV gets $330 slashed off price at Best Buy's 3-day sale

If you want to score a premium QLED display for less, then you'll love this fantastic deal we've spotted at Best Buy's 3-day sale. For a limited time, you can get the TCL 55-inch QLED smart TV on sale for just $619.99 (was $949.99) (opens in new tab). That's a massive $330 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display.



The TCL 6-Series QLED TV is packed with premium features at a fantastic price, delivering a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the Quantum Dot and Mini LED technology. You're also getting the Roku experience for seamless streaming and voice control built-in, so you can launch movies, browse shows and control the volume completely hands-free.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the TCL 6-series TV and an incredible deal for a mid-size QLED display. The Best Buy 3-day sale (opens in new tab) ends on Sunday at Midnight, so you should snag this bargain now before it's too late.

QLED TV deal at Best Buy

(opens in new tab) TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Roku QLED TV: $949.99 $619.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $330 - You can get this 66-inch Roku QLED TV from TCL on sale for just $619.99 at Best Buy's 3-day sale. That's the lowest price we've seen and an incredible deal for a feature-packed QLED display. You're getting a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

