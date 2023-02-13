Save $1000 on this HP EliteBook 865 G9 and obliterate your to-do list

The HP EliteBook 865 G9 is a high-quality laptop with impressive performance, a durable build, top-notch security features, and a wide range of connectivity options. This enterprise/business laptop prioritizes productivity and security, making it the perfect device for remote workers or those who are now back in the office. It’s now on sale for $1,179 (was $2,227) which knocks off a sizeable chunk of the original price!

In our review of the HP EliteBook 865 G9, we gave the device a well-deserved four and a half stars. One of the few criticisms we had for the laptop was its price point. It does sell for a little bit more than some of the other best business laptops - but with $1000 off, we can definitely say this deal is hard to miss.

HP EliteBook 865 G9: was $2,227 now from $1,179 at HP

This laptop is the remote worker's best friend! It has a professional design and a premium feel. It comes with a fingerprint scanner in the touchpad and runs on AMD processors to ensure your work is always uninterrupted and running smoothly.

The 16-inch FHD display is sleek and is surrounded by a chassis with a premium build quality that looks good while taking on day-to-day tasks. The keyboard deck and silver finish give it a classy look that’ll fit in with any setup. The keyboard is spill-resistant too, so you’ll never have to worry about the occasional coffee accident. The touchpad is smooth and responsive, and the fingerprint scanner provides an extra layer of security to ensure your work will only ever have your eyes on it.

In terms of processing power, the EliteBook is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and integrated Radeon 660M graphics, which means you’ll be working on projects, presentations, and more uninterrupted. Advanced spreadsheets, basic video editing, and app multitasking are handled with ease, and the 256GB SSD gives you quick access to files and apps.

Overall this is a stellar deal, particularly if you’ve been looking to upgrade your WFH setup and have been waiting for the right deal - or the right laptop - to do just that. You’ll be getting a durable, high-performance work device at a great discount and you’ll look good while sending emails!