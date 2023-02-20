Samsung Presidents' Day TV sale 2023: $2,000 off 4K, OLED and QLED TVs

The 2023 Presidents' Day sales event has arrived, and if you're looking to upgrade your current display, Samsung's Presidents' Day TV sale is a top destination thanks to $1,000 in savings on 4K, OLED, and QLED TVs.



Samsung's Presidents' Day TV sale includes a range of displays, so whether you want to splash all out for a massive 8K TV or you're in the market for an entry-level budget set, today's sale has something for everyone and we're rounding up the best offers just below.



Some of our favorite TV deals include this massive 75-inch Crystal 4K smart TV on sale for just $679.99 (opens in new tab) (was $799.99), Samsung's best-selling 55-inch The Frame TV marked down to $1,199.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,499.99) and a massive $900 discount on this 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV which brings the price down to a record low of $1,699.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,599.99).



See more of today's best deals from Samsung's Presidents' Day TV sale below, and if you're interested in more bargains, you can check out our main Presidents' Day sales guide with offers from Best Buy, Amazon, and more.

Samsung Presidents' Day TV sale: today's top deals

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $799.99 now $679.99 at Samsung

Today's cheapest TV deal from Samsung's Presidents' Day sale is this 75-inch 4K TV down to just $679.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Samsung 85-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 85-inch model for $1,299.99. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great deal on a big TV, this here is it.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

One of our favorite bargains from Samsung's Presidents' Day sale is the best-selling 55-inch The Frame TV down to a record-low of $1,199.99. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,699 at Samsung

Samsung’s first range of OLED TVs is very impressive, utilizing the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels, the brightness of QLED technology, and a beautifully slim design. The Samsung S95B is very good, and this $500 discount on a brand-new television is a shoo-in for one of the best Presidents' Day TV deals currently going.

Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung

We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality and smart TV capabilities, and in our review of the QN90B Series, we loved its premium features at a reasonable price compared to its competitors. This 65-inch model is on sale for $1,699.99, thanks to today's whopping $900 discount.

Samsung 65-inch QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022): was $4,999.99 now $3,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Presidents' Day TV deals include this 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV for $3,999.99. The 2022 QLED TV delivers brilliant colors with bold, crisp images that come to life thanks to Samsung's powerful 8K Neural Quantum processor. You're also getting Dolby Atmos sound, smart capabilities, and an ultra-wide viewing angle with a super-slim display.

