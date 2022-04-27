Samsung offers free 256GB upgrade for Galaxy S22 devices - plus huge trade in deals

A number of awesome Galaxy S22 deals have hit the official Samsung Store this week, including not just enhanced trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 but also a free upgrade to a 256GB storage model.

Available on the standard Samsung Galaxy S22 (retails for $799), Galaxy S22 Plus ($999), and the lavish Galaxy S22 Ultra ($1,299), these deals are quite possibly the best we've seen yet on these stunning new Android flagship devices.

While it's not unusual to see trade-in rebates all year round with Samsung Galaxy S22 deals, those are often exclusive to carrier devices. What makes the official Samsung Store a particularly good pick is that it offers not just Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile devices, but the choice to pick up a cheap unlocked device.

With the maximum trade-in rebates available today you'll technically be able to pick up the standard Samsung Galaxy S22 for just $99 - an absolute bargain for such a powerful device. You can then pair it up with a prepaid or bring it to a major carrier, the choice is yours. Plus, you'll fully own the device for whenever you want to trade in next time - with the extra added value for having a 256GB model, no less.

If you're interested, there are plenty of other deals also available in this week's pre-Mother's Day sale at Samsung. We've rounded up a few favorites just down below but you can head directly to the sale using this link here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 free 256GB upgrade

More deals at Samsung this week

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1799 $1,499 plus free Galaxy Watch 4 at Samsung

Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal is quite simply the best yet on this gorgeous foldable. Not only are you getting a nice $300 price cut, but the retailer is throwing in a free Galaxy Watch 4 (worth $199) with every purchase. On top of that, you'll also get a free charger, S-Pen, and leather case for your device. Put together, this is one incredible deal and definitely not one to be missed. Note, trade-in values of up to $535 are currently also available.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999 $899, plus free Galaxy Buds Live at Samsung

Want a cheaper foldable? Samsung also has a really strong line-up of deals on the new Galaxy Z Flip 3. Not only can you get a nice little $100 price cut upfront (plus trade-in options), but the retailer is also offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds. If that wasn't all, you'll also get a free charger, S-Pen, and $50 of Google App Store credit. Put together you're getting a ton of added value here and it's well worth considering picking this one up.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $249 $199.99, free band and charging dock for $10

Add a touch of personality with your Galaxy Watch 4 via the 'create your own' feature at Samsung and the retailer will gift you a free band and the chance to bundle in a dock for just $10. On top of that, you'll get a nice upfront discount of $50 on all devices today, regardless of whether you design a custom watch or not.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: up to $100 Google Store credit, plus up to $200 with trade at Samsung

It's barely a few months old but you can already get yourself a nice little deal on the latest Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets from Samsung. Available now is an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $200 and some bundled Google App store credit - perfect if you're going to be using expensive software on your new machine.

For other devices, we recommend checking out our main page for this week's best cell phone deals.