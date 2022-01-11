The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals for January 2021

If you're looking to mix affordability with top-flight flagship specs, this week's Galaxy S21 FE deals could be just what you need. As the second iteration of the company's well-received 'Fan Edition' line, the S21 FE looks to bring a number of well-thought-out design tweaks and revisions to the fantastic Galaxy S21 range - and at a price point that's much easier on the pocket.

Retailing at launch for $699 puts the new Galaxy S21 FE in direct competition to 2021's extremely well-received Google Pixel 6 and a full $100 cheaper than the standard Galaxy S21. It's essentially straddling that middle ground between 'mid-range' and 'flagship' - a good choice if you want a device that's powerful but skips the usual bells and whistles found on the latest phones.

For the price, you'll get the same extremely powerful Snapdragon 888 processor as the standard S21 in a screen size that sits between the S21 and the S21 Plus; 6.4-inches, to be exact. Camera-wise, you're also essentially getting the same specs as the standard S21, albeit with an upgraded front camera and slightly worse telephoto lens.

While not a budget device by any stretch of the imagination, the Galaxy FE looks like a rather compelling mid-range choice right now as we head into 2022. If you'd like more information, we've included a full breakdown of this device's specs just below this week's best Galaxy S21 FE deals. You'll also find a mini-review letting you know our initial thoughts about this device - plus anything we think you should consider before you jump in and buy.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: $799.99, plus $100 credit and free Galaxy Buds Live at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: $799.99, plus $100 credit and free Galaxy Buds Live at Samsung

Samsung's opening Galaxy S21 FE deals are offering some really nice little freebies on the side - $100 Samsung Store credit to spend on any number of accessories, plus a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds. Regardless of whether you're going unlocked or for a carrier device, the official store also has a really great trade-in program that offers up to $375 off in addition to these freebies.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: save up to $700 with a trade-in, plus $1,000 with switch at Verizon Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: save up to $700 with a trade-in, plus $1,000 with switch at Verizon

For big carrier value, it's hard to beat Verizon's initial Galaxy S21 FE deals this week. Both new and existing customers can get this device for free right now with an eligible trade-in and an unlimited data plan line. If you happen to be switching over from another carrier, Verizon will also give you an additional gift card with a value of up to $1,000 to pay off any early termination fees.



Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: $15/mo with an unlimited plan at AT&T Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: $15/mo with an unlimited plan at AT&T

Not looking to trade-in? AT&T's initial Galaxy S21 deals drop the rebate for a straight-up monthly discount for those looking to buy one on an unlimited data plan. While the saving here isn't the biggest, not having to trade-in is a huge advantage with this option if your old device isn't worth much.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals: what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: specs (Image credit: Future) OS: Android 12 | Screen size: 6.4-inch AMOLED, 120Hz| Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | Memory: 6GB | Weight: 177g |Storage: 128 / 256| Battery: 4,500mAh | Rear camera: 12MP dual wide/ultrawide/telephoto| Front camera: 32MP

The Galaxy S21 FE is an interesting device at launch. It's angled as the cost-effective choice versus the S21 range, but it comes almost a full year after the release of that particular line. As of writing, we've already seen the standard S21 go for as little as $649 over big sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day so at first glance the launch price tag of $699 for the S21 FE seems like a tall order.

However, with the release of Galaxy S22 imminent, the S21 FE is poised to take the mantle as the mid-range choice for 2022. Not only is the 'FE' range of smartphones really partial to excellent unlocked and carrier deals, but it's extremely likely that promotions on the standard S21 will now start to dry up as it's discontinued.

When it comes to specs, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is also a great choice on paper too. Aside from the omission of a glass-backed design (lost in favor of Samsung's 'glasstic' material), you're essentially getting the same excellent device as the standard S21. Not only does the S21 FE feature the extremely powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, but it's essentially got the same superb camera system too.

Really, the main difference here is the S21 FE's new 6.4-inch display - which sits in the goldilocks zone between the standard S21's 6.1-inch, and the S21 Plus' 6.7-inch display. With a 1080 x 2400 resolution, vibrant colors, and 120Hz refresh rate, it's definitely one of the best displays you can buy right now in this price range.

See our Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review for more information.