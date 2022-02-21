Saatva’s best mattress for back pain is $270 off in the Presidents’ Day sales

To celebrate Presidents’ Day, luxury mattress manufacturer Saatva has teamed up with TechRadar to bring you an exclusive discount: save $270 on orders worth $1,000 or more.

That beats the general offer on Saatva’s site of $200 off orders worth $1,000 or more, and this exclusive deal is live until February 22, so you’ll need to move fast to claim your bigger saving during the Presidents’ Day mattress sales.

One of the brand’s most sought-after models is the award-winning Saatva Classic, a luxury innerspring hybrid that sits at the top of our best mattress guide. It’s also Saatva’s leading choice for back pain. The $270 saving can only be used on sizes twin XL up, and it reduces the price of a queen size Classic to $1,425 (was $1,695) in the Saatva mattress sale.

For orders over $2,500, we’d recommend Saatva’s general offer instead. This saves you $300 on orders worth $2,500 to $2,999, and increases from there, with a maximum saving of $450 off orders worth $4,000.

Saatva Classic mattress: save $270 on sizes twin XL up

This innerspring hybrid comes in three firmness levels (plush soft, luxury firm and firm) so it suits every body type and sleep position as you can tailor it to your needs. Plus, it’s an excellent choice for people with back pain. You’ll get 180 nights to trial it at home, a 15-year warranty, and free premium delivery.

Save $300 to $350 on orders worth $2,500 to $4,000

Eyeing up one of the more expensive Saatvas? Then use this offer instead to save anywhere from $300 to $450 on orders worth $2,500 to $4,000. For the smartest Saatva, check out the remote controlled Solaire Adjustable Mattress, designed with 50 different firmness levels for proper custom sleep comfort.

Saatva makes a wide range of mattresses handcrafted in the US, and these include memory foam, hybrid and organic latex models. You’ll have 180 nights to trial your new Saatva at home, with warranties ranging from 15 to 15 years, which is longer than the average 10-year warranty.

You’ll also get free White Glove Delivery, wherein Saatva’s installation team will deliver your new Saatva to your bedroom of choice and remove your older mattress if you arrange it in advance.

The only downside is that you’ll have to pay a $99 processing fee if you decide to return your Saatva during the trial period, but considering how you’d pay much more for a comparable handcrafted mattress in store, this is still a good deal.

