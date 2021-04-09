RX 6700 XT and Ryzen 9 5950X now available through Newegg Shuffle

Newegg Shuffle is back on Friday, April 9, from 1pm to 3pm EST, and it's all AMD (so far), with several AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT cards available as well as an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X.

First, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is back with two purchasing options available. You can buy either the processor itself for $799, or you can buy it bundled with an MSI MPG B550 Gaming Carbon Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $999.

As for the RX 6700 XTs, first, we have the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 6700 XT for $619. Next, there's the Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6700 XT bundled with a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $894. There's also the Gigabyte Gaming OC RX 6700 XT bundled with the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite ATX AMD motherboard for $939.

The MSI Mech 2X RX 6700 XT comes with two options: the card itself for $769, and bundled with an MSI Immerse GH30 V2 gaming headset for $801.

There's also a Gigabyte Aorus RX 6700 XT bundled with a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite ATX AMD motherboard for $989, and finally, an XFX RX 6700 XT for $849.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.