The best Razer Phone deals in March 2018

It's always exciting to see a relative newcomer enter the crowded smartphone market, especially when it does something new and innovative to shake up the old guard. That's what's happened with the Razer Phone, an Android-powered smartphone aimed at gamers from a brand that's not normally associated with phones.

And now 's the time to buy one...prices have fallen massively. We've seen deals as cheap as just £30 per month with huuuuuuge data allowances.

Razer is a well known name for its gaming laptops and peripherals, and it's a company that knows what gamers want, and it's delivered in spades with the bold Razer Phone which focuses on excelling in two key areas: the screen and the sound. That kind of pedigree doesn't come cheap - if you're thinking of grabbing this new handset then let us help, as our price comparison tool scours the internet for the very best Razer Phone deals.

The Razer gives you the world's first 120Hz refresh rate on a smartphone screen for silky smooth action, along with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for immersive sound. It's the most exciting phone launch this side of the iPhone X. If you love playing games on your smartphone, the Razer Phone should definitely be on your radar when you're looking to buy a new phone.

Razer Phone review in brief

A gaming smartphone with super speakers

Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Rear camera: 12MP dual | Weight: 197g | OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 4000mAh

Excellent speakers

Plenty of power under the hood

Camera a weak point

Only a handful of games

We've got to hand it to Razer. In a crowded mobile phone market dominated by huge names like Samsung and Apple, this plucky gaming peripheral company has come out with an innovative and unique smartphone that stands out from the crowd. With a laser focus on making the ultimate smartphone for gaming on, it brings an incredible 120Hz refresh-rate screen and dual-amplified stereo speakers that can't be found on other phones. By putting gaming performance front and centre, the Razer Phone is aimed at a niche market, and if you love playing games on your smartphone you'll love this device.

However, if you're not too keen on gaming, then the Razer Phone may not be as appealing as some of the more mainstream offerings out there. Either way, we applaud the ambition and innovation the Razer Phone displays, and we can't wait to see what comes next.

