Quick! Apple's iPad Air 4 crashes to a record-low price at Walmart's massive sale

Walmart's rival Prime Day sale just launched today, and we've spotted possibly the best deal from the four-day event on Apple's best-selling iPad Air 4. You can get the 10.2-inch 2020 iPad Air on sale for $399 (was $539) (opens in new tab). That's a massive $140 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful tablet.



The only catch is that, like Amazon Prime Day, you must be a Walmart Plus member to score this exclusive deal. You can sign up with the link below, which includes fantastic perks like free grocery delivery and shipping, plus a limited-time $20 gift card.

The iPad Air 4 (opens in new tab) features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an impressive camera system, and Touch-ID for secure authentication. Perfect for students, the versatile iPad delivers more power than most laptops thanks to Apple's A14 Bionic chip, which allows you to run the latest apps and stream high-quality video. You're also getting 64GB of storage, Apply Pay, and an impressive 10 hours of battery life.



As we've mentioned, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's iPad Air 4 and $70 less than Amazon's best-ever deal. The Walmart Plus Weekend sale ends this Sunday, so you grab this record-low price now before it's too late.

Walmart Plus sale: iPad deal

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): $599.99 $399 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - Walmart has dropped the price of the 2020 iPad Air 4 to just $399 in this weekend's exclusive sale for Walmart Plus members. This is a huge price cut that brings the last generation Apple tablet down to its lowest ever price. Even though it's slightly older, it's still a powerful device thanks to the A14 Bionic chip and stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.

