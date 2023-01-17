One of the best laptops on the market just got a $500 price cut

Samsung Galaxy Books are some of the best 2-in-1 and Ultrabook laptops out there like the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, and as such they command a premium price. And any review we have of any of the models score at the lowest a four out of five. Highlights usually include an extremely lightweight and sleek form factor, a sexy design, great specs, long battery life, and a high-quality display.

Normally priced at $1,649.99, this Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is $1,149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That means it's been discounted by $500, which is absolutely a steal for this brand.

And what makes this an even better deal is the specs. This particular discounted model boasts is Intel Evo-certified with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of storage space. It also features an AMOLED display and an incredible battery life of up to 21 hours. This is a premium model productivity machine, the best 2-in-1 laptop and one of the best Ultrabooks around for sure, especially at this price.

The only downside to this laptop is that, while the port selection is overall solid, it doesn't come with an ethernet port which means the only option for internet access is wireless. This shouldn't be an issue in most cases but it does take away an option for those who may want a more reliable connection.

The webcam is thankfully 1080p, which is surprisingly uncommon among laptops. The casing might also attract fingerprint smudges depending on the model as well. Honestly, that's a nitpick as the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is that superior of a laptop.

